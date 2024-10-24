Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Dave The Diver has landed indie collaborations all over the place since it launched on Switch last year and today's 'Dave and Friends' update (originally announced back in August) is no exception.

This one brings MINTROCKET's diving/sushi sim up to ver. 1.0.3.924 and, obviously, the collaborations are the big-ticket addition here. Singer-songwriter mxmtoon drops into Bancho Sushi for a spot of diving, dining and open mic-ing, the mysterious ‘Jimbo’s Game’ cards let you play Balatro in Dave the Diver (just when we thought we were out...), and you can even get into a bit of bar-side alchemy with the Potion Craft crew.

But that's not all! There's also a new minigame, a handful of fresh features and a boatload of tweaks and fixes.

The full patch notes were shared on the Nexon forum and we have gathered them together for you to check out below:

Dave the Diver Ver. 1.0.3.924 (24th Oct 2024)

Collaboration Content

1) mxmtoon

Popular singer-songwriter mxmtoon visits Bancho Sushi! Dive together, serve a special dish, and enjoy mxmtoon’s special concert!

2) Balatro

It all started when Junak found a rule book for ‘Jimbo’s Game’. This game has swept through the Sea People Village!

Play against the Sea People and earn a special Charm as a reward!



3) Potion Craft

Characters from the alchemist simulator game, Potion Craft, visit Bancho Sushi.

Help the Fellow Alchemist find his Magic Cauldron and earn a new crafting item! Use it to make potions with buffs and bait for the crab trap.

Purchase new ingredients and recipes from the Mushroomer.

4) Collaboration Phone Charms

How to claim: Smartphone - Call - Operator – Claim Reward – Enter Code

Collaboration Promotion Code mxmtoon MAIAANDDAVE Balatro JIMBOISWILD Potion Craft MUSHROOMER

New Content & Features

1) New Mini-game

A new mini-game, ‘Bouncy Dumbo’ has been added to the Smartphone. Purchase costumes for Dumbo with the coins earned from playing Bouncy Dumbo! The Mini-game App will be open from the start of the game.





2) New Features

Tracking A tracker to easily track materials for certain recipes or weapons while diving has been added. This feature unlocks after a certain point in the game.

Smartphone charms can be swapped out for different designs

Improvements

1) Sea Exploration

New locations for the Sea People’s Mirror have been added. Sea People Record Chamber [Post Chapter 4 Entry] Glacial Passge

Improved the crescent shaped QTE prompt for Tiger Shark counterattacks and similar actions to make it more intuitive.

Added a ‘Discard Melee Weapon’ guide pop-up.

2) Sushi Restaurant

Improved loading speed when transitioning to Bancho Sushi.

Added features to easily find and sort items. Favorites feature: Pin recipes to the top of the menu list Menu sorting options: Enhancement: Sorts recipes that can be enhanced to the top Party Menu: Sorts Party recipes to the top (For DREDGE DLC players) ON/OFF option to display Aberrant Menu has been added.



3) Smartphone App

An interior item has been added as the final Ecowatcher reward. Even if the final level has already been reached, the reward will be available after the update.

Improved clarity when more contacts are added to the Contact list.

4) Sea People Village

Improved the gameplay flow for some gathering quests.

5) Farm

Added more animations for Sammy.

6) Other

Added controller vibration to the opening cutscene.

Bug Fixes

1) Sea Exploration

Fixed an issue where the Opah Photo Spot was not triggered in certain situations

Improved some awkward fish movements and fixed issues where certain fish would get stuck in the terrain

Fixed an issue where the indicator for some aggressive fish were not displayed

Fixed an issue where the net from net guns would not disappear

Fixed a display issue with certain coral on the terrain that occurred during certain missions

Fixed an issue where seahorses could be caught even with none around

Fixed frame drop issue caused by a certain FishMon

Added some fishes to the Loading tips screen

Fixed an issue where some fish would not react as they should when Lure Capsules or Doll Decoys were used

(Only PlayStation) Fixed frame drop issue when acquiring weapons from weapon box

2) Missions

[Chapter 6] Fixed an issue where Dave could not be controlled in certain cases during the Third control room switch mission.

[Chapter 4] Improved Dave’s animations during the John Watson boss fight

Fixed an issue where certain FishMon missions would mark as failed when it could still be retried

Fixed an issue where Dave could be controlled during certain transition scenes

Fixed an issue where incorrect character images would be displayed during certain tutorial dialogues

(Only PlayStation) [Chapter 4] Fixed an issue where Dave could die in situations where he shouldn’t during the Find Glacial Passge Key mission

3) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue where the Branch summary screen and actual operation did not match

Fixed an issue where Maki and Sammy would sit in the same seat if missions were overlapped

Fixed an issue where ‘Empty’ text would be displayed incorrectly

Fixed an issue when interacting with NPCs or customers in a certain spot

Fixed an issue where multiple background audio would overlap in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the ‘New’ icon would not disappear for new interior items in certain situations

Fixed an issue where the interior item names would sometimes not be displayed at the Branch

4) Weapons/Items

[Post Chapter 6 Entry] Fish caught by Mjolnir's lightning effect will be counted towards the ‘Predator of the Blue Hole’ achievement

Adjusted the NICE timing for Golf Club

Fixed a display issue where the Superalloy Harpoon Gun’s harpoon tip and muzzle were not aligned

(Only PlayStation) Fixed an issue where the Eco Poison Resist Bracelet's poison debuff effect was not applied properly

5) Bosses

[Chapter 6] Fixed a display issue with Kronosaurus when retrying the boss fight

[Chapter 7] Updated to prevent the Divine Tree Fruit from falling to inaccessible places during the Anomalocaris boss fight

6) Smartphone App

Fixed an issue where the pause feature during Evil Factory would not work properly

Fixed an issue where GYAO! Memories would be duplicated in certain circumstances

7) Other

Fixed an issue where some sounds were not played

(Only PlayStation) Improved some text errors

Additional Notes

- The time-limited free DLC, [Godzilla Content Pack] is only available for download until [November 23, 07:59 UTC, 2024]

- Once downloaded, [Godzilla Content Pack] can be played and reinstalled even after the period ends.