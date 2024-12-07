Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans around the world have this week taken to social media and other parts of the internet to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary.

This entry was originally released exclusively for the Switch on 7th December 2018 and was followed up with multiple major game updates as well as two DLC Fighter Passes. The famous Japanese publication Famitsu even took a moment to acknowledge this special occasion:

"Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" was released on December 7, 2018. This year marks the 6th anniversary...Everyone is participating!"

Although major updates technically ended for the game earlier this year in February with the arrival of the final DLC fighter Sora from Kingdom Hearts, there have been spirit updates and even some new updates since then, with Version 13.0.3 most recently released in October 2024.

According to Nintendo's official data, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has now sold more than 35 million units worldwide, making it the third best-selling Switch game behind Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the top spot.

Smash Ultimate's creator and director Masahiro Sakurai confirmed in October he was working on a new game, but details about what exactly it is haven't been revealed just yet.