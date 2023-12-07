Super Smash Bros. Ultimate may have wrapped up its development a long time ago, but Nintendo is still busy releasing amiibo figures for the DLC fighters.
Following a confirmation in September that the Kingdom Hearts representative Sora would be getting his very own figure in 2024, Nintendo has now narrowed down the release window, revealing he'll be arriving on 16th February 2024.
Sora will follow on from the release of Pyra and Mythra (Xenoblade Chronicles 2), which were released earlier this year in July. In addition to this release date announcement, Nintendo has also revealed new spirits are coming to Smash Ultimate early next year. Learn more in our latest post: