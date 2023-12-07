I don't pick up every amiibo, but I definitely plan to get the Sora one because ot the legacy behind Kingdom Hearts. I never had the opportunity to play them as I never had a PlayStation, but I got a PS5 a little over a year ago and one of the first games I purchased was the complete collection of every Kingdom Hearts game.

I started playing the first one around this time last year and want to say I beat it either in January and February. There were definitely things I liked about it, but I don't think I can call myself a KH fan just yet. The world's didn't really have all that many areas, and yet I found myself getting lost constantly as I felt the game had a rather poor sense of direction. Lots of backtracking to previous areas as well. The combat was also quite difficult for me, and from the very get-go I had to do a lot of grinding before I could take down the first boss in Wonderland. It proved to be quite a frustrating experience.

I jumped into Chain of Memories shortly thereafter but fell off pretty quickly. I know it's necessary to understand the broader lore, but I didn't want to have to revisit the same exact worlds I just played in the first game. Take the battle mechanics I already struggled with in the first game and infuse it with Sticker Star elements where your attacks are perishable, and it was the perfect recipe of "I don't want to play this" for me.

I hear KH2 improves a lot of elements from the first game, and it adds a lot of Disney worlds and characters I'm really eager to explore. But I don't know if I can push myself to get through Chain of Memories. I guess I could watch a playthrough online or something, but I don't really want to do that. So I'm in this weird limbo right now where I kinda want to keep playing and I kinda don't.

It doesn't help that I've never played a single Final Fantasy game, so a lot of the references are lost on me. I binged almost every Disney movie before playing KH1 though, but I'm admittedly not as big of a Disney fan as a lot of people. So maybe KH just isn't for me, I don't know. But I haven't given up on it completely, and I can appreciate the franchise for what it is. I'm happy Sora is in Smash because he deserves it from the vocal outcry.

I don't regret purchasing the collection, as there were things I quite appreciated. I popped off so hard at the Fantasia boss fight toward the end of the game. Flying over London in the world of Peter Pan was magical. The visuals held up shockingly well for an upscaled PS2 game. The story wasn't as cringe as I thought, and I was actually pretty invested. And, of course, Yoko Shimomura's music is always a treat.