Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 787k

During the development of Smash Ultimate's DLC, game director Masahiro Sakurai revealed he couldn't add Mai Shiranui from SNK's fighting series because Smash was for the "good boys and girls".

While Mai unfortunately missed out on joining Nintendo's all-star brawler, one game she will make a cameo in is Capcom's Street Fighter 6. A new DLC trailer dropped today and many fans are convinced there's dialogue in it that is a reference to Sakurai's famous comment about the SNK and Fatal Fury character.

At the beginning of the trailer, Mai says "don't keep a good girl waiting" and well that's been enough to ignite all sorts of excitement within the fighting game community:

I guess we ain’t good boys and girls which I ain’t complaining 😏 pic.twitter.com/hQMvKAxR0X December 5, 2024

They’re looking at you sakurai 👁️👁️ — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) December 5, 2024

I’ve just realized the smash bros reference — Kokonutz (@z_kokonut) December 6, 2024

Back when Sakurai first mentioned how Smash Bros. was for the "good boys and girls", a local translation shed some extra insight - noting how Mai apparently wasn't included in the Ultimate roster in order to keep Japan's 'All Ages' CERO rating intact.

Although Smash Bros. never got Mai in the end, SNK's Terry Bogard was added to the roster. He's also joined Street Fighter 6 not long ago, and in the first half of next year, Mai will feature alongside Terry in SNK's new title, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Her arrival in Street Fighter 6 will also take place in "early 2025".