Today, 6th December 2024, marks the late Satoru Iwata's 65th birthday.

The legendary President of Nintendo, who held the position from May 2002 until his passing in July 2015, touched the hearts of many while he was the head of the company, revered for his passion for video games, his ability to capture joy, and his humour.

Iwata rose through Nintendo after first working at HAL Laboratory, working as a part-time programmer in 1980 before becoming a coordinator of software production in 1983. From there, he helped build a relationship with Nintendo and went on to become HAL's president in 1993.

In the following six years, he turned around the studio's debts and even helped Nintendo on the side, helping out on Pokémon Gold & Silver, Pokémon Stadium, and Super Smash Bros. He joined Nintendo officially in 2000, before taking over as president in 2002 after Hiroshi Yamauchi retired.

Across social media, fans have been celebrating the beloved ex-President's birthday

Happy birthday to Satoru Iwata. Miss you so much GOAT. — Skyloft (@skyloftsword.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T03:19:26.803Z

On this day, 20 years ago, Nintendo President Satoru Iwata skipped Japan's DS launch day events -- instead, he traveled to Tohoku University to meet with famed neuroscientist Dr. Ryuta Kawashima and pitch to him the game that would become "Brain Age." A legendary meeting of the minds! — Lucas M. Thomas (@lucasmthomas.bsky.social) 2024-12-03T03:30:54.785Z

Today we honor what should have been Satoru Iwata's 65th birthday. The programmer and game designer rose to take the top spot at Nintendo in 2002 where he remained until his death in 2015. — Retronauts (@retronauts.bsky.social) 2024-12-06T12:44:34.745Z

Former Nintendo President Satoru Iwata would have turned 65 years old today. Sakurai said it best: "He was full of virtue, relentlessly hardworking, committed to service, and a man who changed the game industry" — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2024-12-05T19:14:22.331Z

Earlier this year, Smash creator Masahiro Sakurai shared a video celebrating his friendship with the late Iwata, sharing his memories of working with the man himself.

Happy birthday, Iwata-san! Your memories and work live on, and you will never be forgotten by the millions who love you.

