Following multiple official game reveals, it looks like the full list of titles included in Konami's Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection may have been leaked.

As highlighted by Nintendeal on social media, the game's Switch box art appears to have been revealed ahead of schedule and it shows off the 14 games included. Here's the full rundown:

- Duel Monsters

- Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

- Monster Capsule GB

- Dark Duel Stories

- Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist

- Dungeon Dice Monsters

- The Eternal Duelist Soul

- Duel Monsters 6 Expert 2

- The Sacred Cards

- Reshef of Destruction

- Worldwide Edition: Stairway to the Destined Duel

- World Championship Tournament 2004

- Destiny Board Traveler

- 7 Trials to Glory: World Championship Tournament 2005





Pre-order links in a reply!



14 games included

- Duel Monsters

- Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories

- Monster Capsule GB

- Dark Duel Stories

- Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist

-… Apparently the full list of games featured in Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection has leakedPre-order links in a reply!14 games included- Duel Monsters- Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories- Monster Capsule GB- Dark Duel Stories- Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelist-… pic.twitter.com/u2N1Jf8sE6 November 25, 2024

In October, Konami confirmed the Early Days Collection would arrive for Switch on 27th February 2025, with pre-orders now available at select retailers. This collection was originally revealed earlier this year.