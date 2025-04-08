The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will give you the option to augment your experience with cameras, letting you chat face-to-face with your online friends using GameChat, and offering up unique gameplay mechanics with titles like Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (we'll never get used to that ridiculously lengthy title).

Currently, there are two up for grabs: the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera for £49.99 and the Piranha Plant Camera from Hori for £33.99. Now, when we first laid eyes upon the excellent design of the Piranha Plant option, we were nevertheless puzzled at the difference in price. Well, now we know why.

According to the official listings on the My Nintendo Store, the official camera from Nintendo will offer up 1080p resolution. Meanwhile, the Piranha Plant camera from Hori is a mere 480p.

So if you're keen on grabbing a camera at launch, you're going to have to decide whether you want something that looks a bit boring but offers up higher quality video capture, or something that looks a bit more whimsical next to your TV but can't quite match up in terms of resolution.

That said, you actually don't have to go for either. Nintendo has confirmed that any UCB-C compatible camera will work with the Switch 2. So if you already have something suitable lying around, then you're good to go.

Both cameras from Nintendo and Hori will launch alongside the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025.