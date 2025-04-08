Last week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was absolutely bursting at the seams with new announcements for the company's upcoming console. Yet thanks to some frustrating technical difficulties during the livestream, you might have missed a couple of bangers from publisher Devolver Digital.

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Enter the Gungeon 2 are both heading for the Switch 2, and although they're a little far off at the time of writing (both are currently scheduled to release in 2026), they're looking absolutely awesome, and we simply can't wait to see more.

We're particularly enamoured with the first Enter the Gungeon, a roguelike in which you find and utilise a ridiculous variety of weapons to take on your foes in a top-down bullet-hell hidden gem. The sequel will do away the pixel-art visuals for a new 3D approach, and if the debut trailer is anything to go by, it should be quite the looker.

Now, let's take a closer look at both games...

Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 806k

STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions will take players on a multiplayer voyage of discovery, cooperative expeditions and camaraderie across the cosmos. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology. Players will have an advanced set of tools at their disposal to tackle expeditions while they face off with the unknown perils of space: fascinating creatures, hazardous flora and mysterious forces that await them. The ESS Starseeker is the heart of the experience, a persistent, ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities and hang out with other space adventurers. STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions places player freedom at the forefront, but a larger story lies in wait for those curious enough to uncover it.

Enter the Gungeon 2