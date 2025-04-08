Last week's Nintendo Switch 2 Direct was absolutely bursting at the seams with new announcements for the company's upcoming console. Yet thanks to some frustrating technical difficulties during the livestream, you might have missed a couple of bangers from publisher Devolver Digital.
Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions and Enter the Gungeon 2 are both heading for the Switch 2, and although they're a little far off at the time of writing (both are currently scheduled to release in 2026), they're looking absolutely awesome, and we simply can't wait to see more.
We're particularly enamoured with the first Enter the Gungeon, a roguelike in which you find and utilise a ridiculous variety of weapons to take on your foes in a top-down bullet-hell hidden gem. The sequel will do away the pixel-art visuals for a new 3D approach, and if the debut trailer is anything to go by, it should be quite the looker.
Now, let's take a closer look at both games...
Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions
STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions will take players on a multiplayer voyage of discovery, cooperative expeditions and camaraderie across the cosmos. Exploring deep space on the ESS Starseeker, players will need to work together with the entire crew of the space station to complete planet-wide objectives across a multitude of star systems using cutting-edge technology.
Players will have an advanced set of tools at their disposal to tackle expeditions while they face off with the unknown perils of space: fascinating creatures, hazardous flora and mysterious forces that await them.
The ESS Starseeker is the heart of the experience, a persistent, ever-evolving space station where players get together to plan expeditions, upgrade their capabilities and hang out with other space adventurers. STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions places player freedom at the forefront, but a larger story lies in wait for those curious enough to uncover it.
Enter the Gungeon 2
Enter the Gungeon 2 is a reloaded, high-caliber sequel to the iconic bullet hell dungeon crawler, reinforced with a new 3D art style, new weapons and enemies, and expanded gameplay.
Battle through areas familiar and unknown as the ruined Gungeon reveals its secrets to those brave enough to enter. Discover, unlock, and master fantastic weaponry within its procedurally-generated halls and destroy the legions of Gundead pouring forth from within. Charge into dynamic battles against devilishly cute enemies, previously confined to the 2D plane, and delight as they are knocked around, tossed into the air, and thrown deep into pits.
Choose from an expanding roster of Gungeoneers full of both familiar and new faces as you rescue and extract marooned heroes from the depths of the Gungeon. Become mighty through unexpected combinations of powerful passive items, explosive active items, blessings, curses, and your own mastery over an impressive armory of weapons.
And seek to understand why you find yourself under assault in the Gungeon once again...