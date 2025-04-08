It's all kicking off in the world of Hollow Knight: Silksong, isn't it? After scoring a 2025 release window in last week's Direct and the clarification that it'll launch on Switch alongside Switch 2, you'd think we've heard enough official news from Team Cherry, but no! There's a fresh batch of screenshots out there.

As noted on Twitter by Hollow Knight YouTuber and game dev @mossbag69, the Japanese Nintendo website has been treated to a handful of new screenshots, showing Hornet in action. Admittedly, the snaps themselves don't reveal much that we haven't seen before (the locales all appeared in the game's 2019 reveal trailer), but they are a nice indication of how the game has progressed in the years since.

So, here's a new look at the city of Bellhart, the Lace fight and the starting area — it's looking really rather polished, eh?:

In a Twitter thread, @mossbag69 showcased side-by-side images of the new screenshots and how the areas appeared in the initial reveal trailer. You can click the link below to find each in more detail.

This first shot is of Bellhart, a city we first saw in the 2019 reveal trailer. It has seen quite the transformation!

Team Cherry didn't provide any release specifics outside of the 2025 window during last week's Direct, but we're keeping our fingers crossed that more news comes our way in the coming months... *applies red nose and clown wig*.