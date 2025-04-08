Switch 2 pre-orders have been gradually popping up throughout Europe since Nintendo's big reveal last week and while most have taken the standard approach to purchase (click 'Pre-Order' and you're done), the likes of Amazon UK opted for an invite-only method instead. Fortunately, it seems the storefront won't be sticking to this for too much longer.

As reported by VGC, customers who missed out on a Switch 2 pre-order invite through Amazon UK have recently received a message from the online store, clarifying that the console will be available for 'normal' pre-orders soon.

Amazon was "not able to accommodate" every pre-order invite request, the new customer email reads (via VGC), though that's all about to change: "Good news: Invitations are no longer required to buy the Switch 2 on amazon.co.uk, and the console will be available to purchase without an invitation soon".

Sure enough, heading over to the Switch 2 product page on Amazon UK now, the console is simply listed as "Currently Unavailable", where it used to state that it was invite-only. The storefront didn't clarify when standard pre-orders would be up for grabs, instead requesting that customers "check our website regularly" to avoid missing out — very helpful. However, when they are live, you'll be able to add a Switch 2 to your cart and check out as normal.

My Nintendo Store has taken a similar invite-only approach to Switch 2 pre-orders, only extending purchasing rights to those who meet a set of Nintendo Switch Online criteria — and even then, not everyone received the coveted email inviting them to place an order. Pre-orders via the MNS open at some point today, though several retailers are now offering purchase options.

You can find the full rundown of Switch 2 purchase information in our pre-order guide.