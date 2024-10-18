Earlier this year in February, Konami announced it would be releasing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection for Switch. In the latest update, it's confirmed this retro package will arrive locally on 27th February 2025, with pre-orders now available at select retailers.

Along with this, it's also revealed three Game Boy Advance games have joined the line up. They include Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul and Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards and Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction. There are apparently "many more" titles to be revealed.





