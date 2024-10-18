Earlier this year in February, Konami announced it would be releasing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection for Switch. In the latest update, it's confirmed this retro package will arrive locally on 27th February 2025, with pre-orders now available at select retailers.
Along with this, it's also revealed three Game Boy Advance games have joined the line up. They include Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul and Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards and Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction. There are apparently "many more" titles to be revealed.
Here's what's been announced for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection so far:
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Game Boy, 1998)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy / Game Boy Color, 1999)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy Color, 2000)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists (Game Boy Color, 2000)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (Game Boy Advance, 2001)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (Game Boy Advance, 2003)