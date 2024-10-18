Yu-Gi-Oh
Image: Konami

Earlier this year in February, Konami announced it would be releasing the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection for Switch. In the latest update, it's confirmed this retro package will arrive locally on 27th February 2025, with pre-orders now available at select retailers.

Along with this, it's also revealed three Game Boy Advance games have joined the line up. They include Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul and Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards and Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction. There are apparently "many more" titles to be revealed.

Here's what's been announced for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection so far:

- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Game Boy, 1998)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters II: Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy / Game Boy Color, 1999)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Duel Stories (Game Boy Color, 2000)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of Great Duelists (Game Boy Color, 2000)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (Game Boy Advance, 2001)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Eternal Duelist Soul (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! The Sacred Cards (Game Boy Advance, 2002)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Reshef of Destruction (Game Boy Advance, 2003)

What do you think of the line up in this collection? Are you ready to relive these retro duels? Let us know in the comments.