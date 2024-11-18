The Pokémon Company has revealed a new range of merch based on Pokémon Gold And Silver in celebration of Gen 2's 25th anniversary.

We're going to be honest, we're quite jealous. A lot of merch can look pretty grim and tacky, but the selection on offer here is really quite nice. You've got bomber jackets, heat-changing mugs, keyrings, stickers, chocolate, slide puzzles, pens, plushies, backpacks – all sorts! It's a neat way to commemorate such a momentous milestone for Gold and Silver. Well, outside of releasing the games on Nintendo Switch Online, that is. Grumble...

The range will become available via Pokémon Center stores in Japan from 23rd November 2025, with online outlets such as Amazon Japan no doubt offering international shipping if you're desperate to pick something up.

We're particularly enamoured with the trash can. It's based on the Vermillion Gym from Gold and Silver in which you search a bunch of trash cans to find two hidden switches. There's even some text at the bottom of the can that roughly translates to "Nope, there's only trash here". Delightful stuff.

Let's take a look at some of the goodies on offer: