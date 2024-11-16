Last month, Pokémon developer Game Freak confirmed a third-party gained unauthorised access to a company server earlier this year - leaking personal information and reportedly all sorts of details about past and present projects.

Now that the damage has been done, the leakers have shared an update suggesting the 'TeraLeak' is over (for now), and for their own "safety" they're seemingly going into hiding. According to one anonymous leaker via Discord (as highlighted by @pory_leeks), remaining online would "not be smart" at this point.

As noted by GamesRadar+, there's been no mention about what exactly has caused this sudden change, but it's likely concerns about potential legal action from Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The anonymous leaker went on to mention how they don't care about "fame" or "money", and it seems messages sent on Discord focused on these leaks are "starting to get deleted", with one individual's account set to be entirely wiped.

Although this might seem like the end, it's apparently not - with the leakers planning to share "all data promised" at a later date. They are just not entirely sure where they'll leak this data, but apparently they still have ways of "validating the source of those leaks".

You can read more about this leak in our original story. The leak included source code for multiple Pokémon titles, codenames for future generations of Pokémon and much more. In Game Freak's official statement, the Japanese developer formally apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused to all involved.