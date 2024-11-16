Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Switch Online's retro game library has been bolstered over time with all sorts of exciting releases and there's now a handful of classic Pokémon games available on the service.

With this in mind, the latest trailer from Nintendo's UK branch has put the spotlight on every Pokémon game released for the service so far - showcasing Nintendo 64 titles like Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Snap as well as the more recent release Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of what might come next, but as you may have already guessed, a lot of comments are making requests for the mainline games. Here's the current line up of Pokémon games available for the Switch Online service:

Of course, many games are locked behind the Switch Online's 'Expansion Pack' tier - so if you do want to revisit them on your Switch, you might have to fork out a little extra for the premium subscription.

During Nintendo's latest financial update, the company mentioned how there are now over 34 million Switch Online subscribers and the number of 'Expansion Pack' subscribers (allowing users to play classic game libraries like N64 and GBA) has been "steadily increasing" since this tier launched in 2021.