After the rather excellent Tomb Raider I-III Remastered landed on Switch earlier this year, we wondered whether the Darkness Trilogy would end up getting the same treatment. Well, it is! Aspyr has today announced that Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered will be heading to the Nintendo hybrid exactly one year after its predecessor on 14th February 2025.

Compiling The Last Revelation, Chronicles and Angel of Darkness, this follow-up collection appears to have the same updated visuals as its predecessor — and the ability to switch between the polygonal and modern styles returns too.

Now, this trilogy tends to be considered a somewhat lesser trio than last year's bundle — we're looking at you, Angel of Darkness — but it'll be nice to have the full set on Switch.

Here's an official rundown of each game and a handful of screenshots from Aspyr:

Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation (1999)

Lara Croft uncovers the lost tomb of the Egyptian God Set, unwittingly unleashing him and fulfilling an ancient prophecy—one that plunges mankind into darkness. Pursued at every turn by her arch-rival, the unscrupulous archaeologist Werner Von Croy, Lara embarks on a journey of discovery across Egypt, where she must overcome the most ingenious puzzles and infernal traps ever devised while facing terrifying evil from beyond the grave. Tomb Raider: Chronicles (2000)

Following the events of The Last Revelation, Lara Croft is buried in an Egyptian tomb and presumed dead. At her memorial, those closest to her reminisce about secrets from her past. Travel back and experience Lara’s untold adventures, introducing new gameplay mechanics like stealth and tightrope balancing! Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness (2003)

Accused of murder, Lara becomes a fugitive on the run, uncovering a sinister conspiracy involving alchemical experiments and the search for ancient artifacts. It’s up to Lara to stop this unholy alliance from unleashing its incredible powers on the world.

We were particularly hot on last year's collection, calling it "the best way to experience the original trilogy" in our review. Let's hope the follow-up can bring more of the good stuff.