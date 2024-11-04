Back in April, the Nintendo Network servers were officially closed down, wrapping up online play for Wii U and 3DS users and the consoles' respective eShops. A few weeks after the closing date, we posted about four players who were still keeping the dream alive, remaining on the servers thanks to their constant, uninterrupted use of them.

These numbers would dwindle over the ensuing months, with the Wii U's online camp emptying completely in July. Just one brave player, @fishguy6564, remained on the 3DS, stuck in an endless loop of Mario Kart 7 online victory laps with nobody to play against. Today, almost seven months exactly since the Nintendo Network shut up shop, fishguy6564 has dropped out of the race (thanks for the heads up, Gaming Reinvented).

Yep, as the final player falls, the Nintendo Network is officially dead. After enduring seven months of Mario Kart lobbies, the last-standing player took to Twitter this morning to share that a 3DS crash forced them out of the game. "It's over," fishguy wrote in a brief caption, "Rest in peace, Nintendo Network".

https://x.com/fishguy6564/status/1853253933772280113

This final countdown has been documented on Twitter by @GaffsNotLaffs, the co-founder of the 'Nintendo Network After Hours' Discord server. Unless somebody is still running a 3DS or Wii U online without this group finding out (and we highly doubt that), it looks like things have finally come to a close. But come on, seven months is quite the victory lap!

So long, Nintendo Network. You served us well.