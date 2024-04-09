Nintendo previously confirmed it would end "online play and other functionality" for the 3DS and Wii U in April 2024 and we've now reached the exact date of this shutdown, so this is it!

The online services for both of these systems have been officially discontinued - marking the end of Nintendo's Network generation. Nintendo also previously ended the ability to merge existing eShop funds with Nintendo Accounts.

Nintendo: "Online play service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software ended...Thank you very much for your long-term patronage."

Nintendo originally announced the shutdown of 3DS and Wii U online play back in October 2023 but didn't lock in a date until January of this year.

You can learn more about the shutdown in our guide here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo also has a Q&A page about this. Certain services like Pokémon Bank for the 3DS have also been made free to use. As for services for software from "other publishers" there may also be some exceptions.

This follows on from Nintendo's closure of the 3DS and Wii U eShops last March, with purchases no longer possible.