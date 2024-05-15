Last month saw Nintendo finally shut down the online servers for the Wii U and 3DS' Nintendo Network. It was a sad day, for sure, but there have been a brave few who, in the month since, have kept the dream alive (thanks, GamesRadar).

Yes, a certain group slipped through the cracks of Nintendo's shutdown and has been able to remain online for the ensuing days and weeks. Two players, @fishguy6564 and @marioiscool246 (to use their Twitter handles), have been running the final Mario Kart 7 lobby for the past month, programming two bots to race each other endlessly. Well, it was 'endlessly'.

In a dramatic twist usually reserved for episode four of a six-part Netflix drama, @marioiscool246's 3DS froze while speeding around the Luigi's Mansion circuit. After 13,151 races, only @fishguy6564 remains on the Mario Kart 7 servers — albeit trapped in the lobby with nobody to play against.

On 04/08/2024 at 6:30 PM EST, @marioiscool246 and I deployed 2 bots in an attempt to keep the last lobby on Nintendo Network alive. With a patch that kept us from disconnecting, we raced for over a month until Gears froze yesterday. Here is the beginning of the entire session. pic.twitter.com/F8fYzQivwd May 14, 2024

In total, this means that there are only four known players left on the Nintendo Network as a whole. At least, that's according to @GaffsNotLaffs who has been keeping track of those remaining via the 'Nintendo Network After Hours' Discord server. While fishguy6564 is the last in the 3DS driver's seat, the Wii U servers still have one active player in Super Mario Maker, Splatoon and Xenoblade Chronicles X respectively.





FOUR known players remain on the Nintendo Network. @marioiscool246 's 3DS has frozen, leaving fishguy6564 as the last Mario Kart 7 player on the Nintendo Network.FOUR known players remain on the Nintendo Network. pic.twitter.com/dLYvDiD2oS May 13, 2024

We're hoping that the remaining 'Elite Four' can hold on as long as possible, honestly, though they are dropping fast. Last week, Eeveh-roo-deh (イーヴェルーデ) disconnected from the Xenoblade Chronicles X server while a player by the name of Amanda finally dropped out of the Pokémon X & Y servers, sounding the death knell for Gen VI's online connectivity.

We'll be keeping an eye on those that remain to see just how long the servers can be kept alive.