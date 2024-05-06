A group of Wii U and 3DS players have managed to stay online, despite servers being shut down, for over 25 days. And, in the process, they've managed to beat a 14-year-old record held by Halo 2 fans.

GaffsNotLaffs (via GamesRadar) has been tracking users who are logged into servers for a number of 3DS and Wii U games since the servers shut down on 8th April 2024. The "Crazy 8 of the Nintendo Network" have managed to beat the Noble 14, the final players who remained online after Halo 2's online servers were shut down. The record previously stood at 25 days, 1 hour and 58 minutes and has been covered extensively online.

One of the most notable efforts has come from Lcd101 who is the "final Splatoon 1 player" online. Other games where players have managed to remain online include Pokémon X & Y, Mario Kart 7, Super Mario Maker, and Xenoblade Chronicles X.

WE DID IT! EVERYONE ON THIS LIST HAS STAYED ONLINE ON NINTENDO NETWORK FOR LONGER AFTER ITS SHUT DOWN THAN @APACHE_N4SIR DID AFTER THE ORIGINAL XBOX LIVE SHUT DOWN ON HALO 2! pic.twitter.com/5BF8sRp74f May 4, 2024

At the time of writing, seven players remain online, as one of the Xenoblade Chronicles X players has been disconnected from the servers. That means two people are still online, hanging out in Mira though. Jealous? Us? Never...

How much longer will the Magnificent Seven cling on? We're not sure, but watching the community pull together to pull off impressive and fun feats like this has been incredible. Super Mario Maker in particular has been a highlight, with players managing to clear the very last level created for the game before the servers were closed.