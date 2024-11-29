We're almost in December and that means Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is arriving very soon. Yes, in case you somehow missed it, the 2010 Wii Classic is getting another release.

This remaster will not only include a facelift but it also features all of the bonus levels from the 2013 3DS game, bumping up the total amount of levels to 80! Everything else you know and love about this Retro Studios platformer will also return including the local co-op.

So, with the game's 16th January 2025 release just around the corner, we're curious to know if our community here will be double or even triple-dipping. So, vote in our poll and leave a comment below.