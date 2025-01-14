It’s not unfair to say that the gaming landscape was somewhat different when Donkey Kong Country Returns first fell into our laps in 2010; 2D platformers were a rare breed, and ol’ DK himself hadn’t arguably had a mainline entry in his series since 2004’s Jungle Beat. Back then, the title said it all: not only was Donkey Kong back, but Donkey Kong Country had indeed returned. That’s not quite the world we’re living in 15 years later.
Having said that, just like the original, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD explains everything you need to know about it in the title: it’s Donkey Kong Country Returns in HD, and unfortunately, it’s not much more than that. This is that same great game from the Wii era tarted up a bit here and there.
The Tiki Tak Tribe – a set of manipulative, sentient instruments, naturally – have stolen DK’s beloved banana horde for their own purposes, and have hypnotised the local fauna into turning on our simian superhero. Either that or the wildlife has always bemoaned DK’s sense of self-importance, the game doesn’t specify one way or another. Armed with his sidekick of debated relation in Diddy Kong, you’re going to need to make the titular ape run, roll, jump, slam, and (sadly) blow his way through a swathe of environs that are worryingly close to one another given their extreme weather differences.
Let’s nip the moveset in the bud quickly: for 99% of your playtime DK handles brilliantly. His physics and momentum are a little strange compared to a typical platformer, but once you get it down, you can see why it is the way it is, and for the most part it fits well with the level design. Gone is the need to waggle the Wii Remote and/or Nunchuk to roll, instead everything is controlled with buttons and sticks, just like Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D on the 3DS. If you’re hankering for some tethered shaking action you can enable motion controls in the options menu, which we wouldn’t recommend in a month of Sundays, but it’s nice that it's included regardless. Options are good.
But there’s one mechanic that lets things down, and that’s blowing. By holding down on the D-Pad or left stick and hitting the action button, DK will crouch and gently blow something he could probably slam with his palms. You can use this to blow out fire, interact with background objects and a few other things, and it’s a bloody nuisance, frankly. It kills the pace whenever you’re required to use it, is direction-sensitive, and is tellingly not present in the sequel, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. We would never expect a remaster to remove a mechanic like this (although it’s nice to wish), but forcing the blow on us after all these years reminded us why we were so happy to give it up.
Luckily, it’s rarely required if you’re not aiming for 100% completion, although the number of times we’ve killed our speed to blow on a suspicious-looking reed only for it to frustratingly wither away and yield nothing in return is higher than we’d like. It was about four times, but that’s four times too many.
But enough about hangups. The game as a whole is great, a real testament to Retro Studio's strides to bring something new to an all-but-dormant genre. In truth, some things have aged more than others: boss fights continue to be an exercise in tedium, for example, while nowadays, we’re spoiled with platformers that are standing on DK’s shoulders. Fortunately, there's still plenty of examples of great level design, expressive animation, and surprises for new players and those without concerningly accurate memories of video games.
Not all levels are created equal, however. Some started and seemed to end in the blink of an eye, and others have difficulty spikes that will likely put off more casual players. Thankfully, Cranky Kong’s Shop sells a variety of different useful items that can help you reach the goal in those trickier segments, and this is even expanded in the new ‘Modern’ difficulty that is very reminiscent of the ‘New’ mode from Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D. DK and Diddy both get an extra hit point as well, which should ease the frustration for levels that don’t rely on insta-death for their challenge.
But in terms of what's actually new in this HD remaster? Well, as we suggested above, it’s a slim list. The additional levels from the 3DS version are present, and some of the visuals have had a bit of a bump. DK and Diddy have new, higher-poly models, and they even boast a bit of the ol’ ‘Conker Fur’, which probably has a less Rare-focused name by now. Truth be told, you’ll probably only notice this at the end of levels and during in-engine cutscenes, but it’s something. The timing window for bouncing on the heads of enemies also appears to be a bit more generous to our feel.
But in all honesty, that’s about it. There’s nothing standout about this HD version that sets it apart from the other two besides its resolution. All the new inclusions are piecemeal, and even worse there are some new (extremely minor) blemishes that weren’t previously present.
Firstly, the sound mixing is a bit… all over the place. Certain cutscenes are whisper-quiet, but the loading screen music is far too loud in our opinion; it’s more reminiscent of the 3DS version but louder still to our ear.
Donkey Kong rises with his balloon strangely quickly when you lose a life, and the animation that plays just before is oddly stretched, as though the original hadn’t been intended for widescreen displays, which it actually was. Don’t get us wrong, these are all incredibly insignificant complaints, but they’re all symptoms of what feels like a lacklustre remastering of a beloved game.
The real clincher, however, is performance. For an overwhelming majority of the time, the game runs at a solid 60fps, but there are instances where dropped frames occur, even in small sections of entire levels when the game appears to be struggling, such as the Beach world's boss fight. It’s infrequent enough that it doesn’t spoil the fun, but this is a Wii game at its heart, the Switch should have absolutely zero issues running it flawlessly, and given the full retail price tag, we’d expect that from a first-party release.
The broad feeling around the game is one of missed opportunity, this was a chance to create the definitive version of Donkey Kong’s fabulous 2010 return; instead, Forever Entertainment has delivered a product that is good enough rather than what Retro Studio’s classic revival deserves. It’s still the same great game at its core, but it’s lacking the love that the original had poured into it, a fact which is capped off by the original developers' names being entirely absent from the credits beyond a cursory 'Based on the work of the original development staff'.
Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is a fine way to play the 2010 original, but it’s also lacking any real reason for fans to double-dip beyond waggle-free controls. It’s less of a remaster and more of a port, to be honest, which would be all well and good if it wasn’t being sold at such a premium. There's plenty of fun to be had, but we can't help but walk away from it with a slightly sour taste in our mouths. Our advice? Grab the superior Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze instead.
Donkey Kong Country Returns For The Third Time
if its the same as the 2010 one how can it be a 7/10.
anyways I'm salty the didn't fix all the graphical issues, so I likely not gonna buy it
Hopefully we get a new Donkey Kong game with King K. Rool on Switch 2. But for now, I’m excited to revisit this game.
FIFA legacy edition 0/10. Justification…It’s the same game!!!And here we are with a Nintendo release at full price and sure why not 7/10. That makes sense.
can't wait for Tropical Freeze re-remaster on Switch 2
I can’t wait to play this one again for my birthday. I’m in a gaming slump at the moment and honestly, I think this will just make me feel happy playing it. When I get it for my birthday later this month. Manifesting it. Someone will get it for me. Manifesting!
Thanks for reminding me to finish Tropical Freeze. And heck, I might replay my favorite one Donkey Kong Country 2.
not a donkey kong fan but ik they have been thirsty for new content so glad for them the graphics look like some of the best on switch! rly hoping for backwards compatible games on Switch 2 to get an upgrade haha 😸
@sixrings I bought what I see as the same game on 3DS for £8 the other day. Seems hard for them to justify the cost for this "HD" version.
Oh, I see that we've got a similar situation with the credits that plagued Metroid Prime Remastered? What a shame to not credit the OG team properly.
I might get this one eventually at a hefty discount. But ONLY if the new Donkey Kong Country series gets a third instalment announcement.
It's. Exactly. The. Same. Game. For. $60.
Any quibbles about the blow mechanic are minor enough to not warrant a mention, let alone two very forced paragraphs. I'll take it as a testament to the original game's greatness, though.
@sixrings
That's a false equivalance.
FIFA legacy releases were identical to prior releases from years past on the same platform.
This is the first time Donkey Kong Country Returns has been playable on any HD home console.
For what the package offers though, the asking price is definitely too high when you consider the price point of Metroid Prime Remastered, which had substantially more polish and even had a shadow drop.
NO WAY DK Tropical Freeze got a 9/10 here being THE SAME game as the 2014 WiiU game (and being even more expensive than the original), and this one, having improved DRASTICALLY the graphics and controls, and even being (imo) a better game, got a 7/10...
Simply ridiculous.
They should've made it 40€ like Metroid Prime Remastered was, and I could overlook small imperfections.
Those screenshots look terrible. I'm sure it looks better in motion but those screens.... They don't do the game justice.
If you haven't played this I would recommend it easily but wait for a Sale. 60 euros/dollars or 50 pounds is just too steep. If they added more Content like Funky Kong I don't think I would mind but as it is now it's just not worth it to me personally. Again I've played it if you haven't then obviously you're going to feel differently.
It costs significantly more than the original wii game at launch! Pass.
They’ve got to stop doing this “based on the work of…” nonsense with the credits. It’s pretty insulting to the original team/s that actually put the work into the level designs and content.
A full remake I could perhaps understand, but a port with tweaks does not make it “your work” much in the same way that tracing over a picture and adding a few tweaks doesn’t.
@Erigen Yep, like the Switch version of DK: Tropical Freeze. And everyone praised that game.
@Sonicka I see people on DeviantART tracing pictures all the time and they claim it as their own and it really annoys me.
I won‘t buy it. I just play it on my 3DS. But it‘s a nice game though.
I'm definitely not going to be supporting this.
Such a 'late in the console life' game port it's hard to be mad it's not adding much to the package
@the_beaver A lot people complained about Tropical Freeze's pricing and lack of new content as well. So much so that it turned into the whole "new Funky mode" meme.
Anyway, I think Tropical Freeze is by far the better game. The Switch version, while not a massive upgrade, is at least very stable and free of bugs (as far as I can tell, anyway).
Nintendo are just filling gaps in the Switch release schedule now with subpar efforts - to be expected as the big devs will all have been working likely years now on Switch 2 games
I want a new Donkey Kong game, but not a Country game. Something new and a 3D entry. Many years ago somebody on here suggested the idea of a Donkey Kong game in the gameplay style of Mirror's Edge which sounded like an interesting idea.
This one I have on 3DS so I doubt I will pick it up.
I would have skipped this but I am currently recovering from a longterm illness, so have ordered it cheer me up, hopefully it does that!
P. S. If you live in the UK you can get it from Curry's for £36 with a discount code, which makes it a lot less ridiculous
If you're on the fence about getting it NL did give this a perfect 10 back in the day so you will like it if you put yourself in the shoes of the Wii era. (That being said I personally like the originals and Tropical Freeze better but everyone has different tastes.)
With no additions to justify the double dip, I'm happy with my Wii and 3DS versions. But asking full price is criminal. For people who didn't own it already, it's fine, but really: why not releasing it years ago? This doesn't give the Switch a sales boost in the end of its life.
Yes, to double dip or triple dip it really needed the funky mode as I could then justify the price tag and it could then be played by all of our family and their ability not just me.
Sorry I’ll pass this time Nintendo.
I guess I'm one of the lucky ones who actually never got round to playing this so looking forward to it!
@YoshiTails Nice one on the Curry's tip, and I wish you a speedy and comfortable recovery, and am glad this game will bring you something fun to distract yourself with.
From what I've seen of this game in the trailer though, I'm going to wait this one out until I can get it for £20, used or otherwise. Doesn't look they've done enough to upgrade this visually, so having already got both Wii and 3DS versions, I'm not in the mood for supporting full price for this.
Should be 40 Euro tops.
@YoshiTails hope you have a speedy recovery my friend!
@the_beaver
The key difference is that Returns is/still is available on two best-selling consoles and sold incredibly well. This new one has virtually nothing new aside from graphics, with some effects missing.
Tropical Freeze was on a failed console with a smaller installer base. Though it was a port on the Switch, included a unique feature completely lacking from the original, and giving the game a second chance to be experienced by a far larger audience.
Already preloaded onto the Switch and ready to go. Can't wait to jump back into this one. I haven't played it since the release of the original Wii game.
@Erigen I understand that's the reason why most people looked forward for that game instead of this one, but that's NOT enough reason to get a much higher score... This whole thing doesn't make any sense to me.
The final advice is really idiotic. Saying grab the superior Tropical Freeze, is like saying do not play Breath of the Wild, grab the superior Tears of the Kingdom. Why would you deny yourself the original just because there is a sequel that improve whatever is wrong. The correct advice would be, buy Return then play Tropical Freeze or wait for a sale buy Return and then buy Tropical Freeze.
This game is still a 10/10.
@KoopaTheGamer That might be true, but I'm just complaining about the score they both got here in Nintendolife. One gets a 9 while the other gets a 7, and I honestly believe they've worked more to port this one to the Switch.
Which one is best is a matter of tastes. I prefer Returns thanks to the levels being much shorter, so it has higher replayability (and the second one played it too safe, imo), but both games are great.
Original Wii game got a 10/10... Switch remake that is "basically the original game" gets a 7/10.
Strangely the same game can get a drastically lower score. This to me feels more that NLife is prioritizing more flashy new games than enjoying classic games. And for a site that once reviewed every Wii Virtual Console game, this feels off.
@jcgonzmo I actually do think that anyone who hasn't played Breath of the Wild should just play Totk instead, but that's because I do think that Totk is just better Botw.
This is different though, because at least the level designs are different.
@the_beaver
Why Tropical Freeze has higher scores is irrelevant to Returns' re-release.
But if you really must know; it was the timing of the original Tropical Freeze's release. It was not the right game at the right time for the WiiU, during a period when Nintendo fans desperately needed a game-changer only to get a game too similar to the previous one.
With the Wii U dead and gone, and the gloomy cloud gone from Nintendo hopefuls. It was then welcomed for what it is, an overall great game that is an improvement from the previous game.
That's the reason why nearly every Wii U port for the Switch was generally more welcomed.
Full price? Jog on Nintendo.
@sanderev They aren't just reviewing the gameplay but also the whole package taking the context in which it is released into consideration. I don't think NL is suggesting that the gameplay is worse than before just that the overall package does not rise to the standards of an 8-10 score. I have this pre-ordered and am very excited to play it for the first time but I do understand why it's getting a lower score. It seems as though this was a somewhat lazy effort which is a shame.
More Simpsons taglines, please.
