Following the arrival of Donkey Kong Land for the Switch Online Game Boy service last week, Nintendo has now added Donkey Kong Land 2!

Yes, Rare's 1995 sequel starring Diddy and Dixie Kong is playable right now if you're a subscriber. It's packed with "over 40 levels" and an assortment of friendly animals ready to help out the Kongs on their quest. Japan has received the same release this week.

Here is Nintendo's official description of Donkey Kong Land 2:

"K. Rool is demanding the entire banana hoard as ransom! Donkey Kong has been ape-napped, and it's up to Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong to rescue their pal. Play as either Kong and take advantage of their unique abilities. Diddy's Cartwheel can take out the bulkiest of baddies, while Dixie's Helicopter Spin will let you hover over some tricky spots. There's also a wild assortment of friendly animals ready to help out the two little Kongs. There are over 40 levels in all—each filled with traps, collectibles, dastardly Kremlings, and a boatload of barrels to blast out of!"