Believe it or not, Donkey Kong Country for the SNES has turned 30 years old after originally launching in the UK on 18th November 1994.
Often regarded as one of the greatest platformers of all time, Donkey Kong Country was the first in an SNES trilogy from developer Rare, and was really the game that properly kickstarted a fruitful relationship between Nintendo and the UK-based studio. Although it has arguably been eclipsed by the likes of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, it nevertheless remains a firm fan favourite.