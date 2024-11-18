Donkey Kong Country
Image: Nintendo

Believe it or not, Donkey Kong Country for the SNES has turned 30 years old after originally launching in the UK on 18th November 1994.

Often regarded as one of the greatest platformers of all time, Donkey Kong Country was the first in an SNES trilogy from developer Rare, and was really the game that properly kickstarted a fruitful relationship between Nintendo and the UK-based studio. Although it has arguably been eclipsed by the likes of Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, it nevertheless remains a firm fan favourite.

Of course, if you're eager to play it and see what all the fuss is about (as if you haven't already!), Donkey Kong Country is available via a standard membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo has also included the game's soundtrack in its recently released Nintendo Music app, so you can listen to an extended rendition of the wonderful 'Aquatic Ambiance' to your heart's content.

We recently checked out Donkey Kong Country as part of our new feature series titled 'Catch-Up Crew' and, although our esteemed editor wasn't too hot on the game, it nevertheless proved its worth with the rest of us. Do check it out to see our full thoughts on the game 30 years after its release.

In the meantime, let us know in the poll below and with a comment whether you still enjoy Donkey Kong Country just as much now as you did in 1994 (or whenever you happened to discover it).

How do you think Donkey Kong Country holds up after 30 years?