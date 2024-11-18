Of course, if you're eager to play it and see what all the fuss is about (as if you haven't already!), Donkey Kong Country is available via a standard membership to Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo has also included the game's soundtrack in its recently released Nintendo Music app, so you can listen to an extended rendition of the wonderful 'Aquatic Ambiance' to your heart's content.

We recently checked out Donkey Kong Country as part of our new feature series titled 'Catch-Up Crew' and, although our esteemed editor wasn't too hot on the game, it nevertheless proved its worth with the rest of us. Do check it out to see our full thoughts on the game 30 years after its release.

In the meantime, let us know in the poll below and with a comment whether you still enjoy Donkey Kong Country just as much now as you did in 1994 (or whenever you happened to discover it).