Palworld may be in the firing line of Nintendo, but it's still going about its usual business with new announcements, updates, and now collaborations.

In the latest development, the Palworld developer Pocketpair has announced it's teaming up with the action-adventure sandbox game Terraria. There are no details about what exactly to expect from this crossover, but it's coming at some point in 2025.





But first, we want to tell you about something happening in 2025!



! ! ! Palworld x Terraria ! ! !



November 27, 2024

Terraria is actually available on the Switch and has also been released on other Nintendo platforms in the past. In our latest review, we awarded this title seven out of ten stars calling it a "fine Switch port".

Similar to Palworld, Terraria also been compared to certain titles that inspired it and also paved the way. Although, it is admittedly a bit different for Palworld after Nintendo filed a lawsuit against the developer Pocketpair September.