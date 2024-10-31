Nintendo Music is already pre-loaded at launch with a lot of iconic video game tunes, but there are some notable omissions.

There's no need to worry though, as Nintendo has already made it clear in the announcement trailer that more music will be added "over time". It seems we've even got a brief teaser of some of the game music that will be added in the future. These tracks come from recent game releases to classic ones.

Here's a quick lineup of what's been confirmed for the app service in the future:

- Wii Sports

- Super Mario 64

- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

- Splatoon 2

- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

- Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

- F-Zero X

We can only hope Nintendo adds more music to this app at a steady pace and doesn't follow in the footsteps of its NSO retro gaming service, which has typically drip fed players a few titles at best each month throughout the Switch generation.