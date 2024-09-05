The Minecraft live-action movie teaser has seemingly been so traumatic for some fans of the survival-crafting sandbox game that they're now publically apologising to Minecraft: Story Mode.

This might not be a surprise, but when Telltale's episodic story video game based on the Minecraft universe was originally released, not everyone was necessarily a fan of it. It seems the developer's efforts are now being appreciated by the same crowd.

Here are just some of the Story Mode apologies popping up in response to the Minecraft movie's teaser reveal:

"I’m currently writing an emotional letter of apology to Minecraft Story Mode. Forgive me." "Dear Minecraft Story Mode, I owe you an apology. In the excitement (and shock) over the new Minecraft movie trailer, I realize I unfairly overlooked the heart and effort that went into Minecraft Story Mode. It may not have been perfect in everyone's eyes, but it was an honest attempt to tell a fun, interactive story in a beloved world."

everyone apologise to minecraft story mode right now

"Minecraft Story Mode - Perhaps I treated you too harshly"

I can't believe I might have to apologise to Minecraft Story Mode



Just saying, MSM was always a good Minecraft product and I loved it. Is this the best time to confess that I always liked Minecraft Story Mode? I never really understood the hate towards MSM and now I see a lot of people apologizing to MSM because of how bad this trailer looks.Just saying, MSM was always a good Minecraft product and I loved it.

"Minecraft Story-Mode we owe you an apology... this looks like it's made out of uncanny valley AI."

In all seriousness, when we reviewed Minecraft: Story Mode on the Switch in 2017, we actually thought it was a pretty "good" adventure - awarding it seven out of ten stars. Here's a sample of what we had to say: