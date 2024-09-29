Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

During Minecraft Live 2024, Mojang shared an "exclusive insight" of the upcoming Minecraft movie, due out in April 2025.

The live-action project is being led by director Jared Hess and producer and creative director of entertainment at Mojang, Torfi Frans Olafsson. Both understand how creators have already made such amazing animated stories and content based on Minecraft, and so the decision was made to do something different with a movie on a much larger scale.

The premise is how would real people survive in the world of Minecraft. According to Hess, it's "very intentional that this live-action movie is called 'A' Minecraft Movie as opposed to 'The' Minecraft Movie", as the team understands every player already brings their "own original story" to this universe.

The production was based in New Zealand, with the famous 'Weta Workshop' working on all the props and sets in the movie. This includes involvement from the production designer Grant Major, who worked on the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.

As for the movie itself, it's revealed how Jason Momoa's character will play a champion video gamer who is still holding onto his former glory. This same exclusive insight also gives Minecraft fans a first look at the live-action version of the crafting table which has the same 3x3 grid as the games. You can see it in action at the 4:55 mark in the video above.

At Minecraft Live this year, Mojang also announced a creepy new biome and mob (and some other updates) were on the way: