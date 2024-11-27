Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 786k

Back in September, Koei Tecmo announced another Atelier game for Switch. We still don't have a precise release date for the catchily-titled (deep breath) Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, but we do know that it'll be launching at some point in 2025. Other details are slim, but Koei Tecmo has shed a little more light on the upcoming project in a recent tweet.

Let's get the biggie out of the way first: Atelier Resleriana will not include a gacha system. The game's mobile predecessor, Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator, was guilty of relying perhaps a little too heavily on pull rates and paid-only options, so it's nice to hear that we'll see no such systems in the console spin-off.

And yes, this is a spin-off. Koei Tecmo's update describes the game as "an original story based in the world of Atelier Resteriana", but you won't need to have played Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator to understand what's going on, apparently.

On top of this, the update reconfirmed that the game "can be enjoyed offline", which is actually one of the few details we got from the initial announcement, but it's always good to be double-sure.





With Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land set to come out on 21st March 2025, we'd imagine that the Resleriana spin-off is looking at a Q3-4 launch window. But nothing is confirmed yet! Who knows, perhaps Koei Tecmo has another 3 Atelier games that it's hoping to squeeze into the next 12 months.