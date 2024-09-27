Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Koei Tecmo today took to the Tokyo Game Show to announce Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian, a new Atelier RPG coming to Switch at some point in 2025.

This is a spin-off of the mobile game Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator and will be set in the same world. We have very little information about what the new RPG will have in store, though Koei Tecmo describes it as a "completely offline" experience, so make of that what you will.

The official website teases new protagonists and an original story, but it looks like we'll have to wait a little longer for more in-depth information. Hey, at least the reveal trailer looks pretty.

Koei Tecmo has only provided a loose 2025 release window for this one at the moment, but we'd imagine that it will come to Switch in the later portion of the year — Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to come our way on 21st March, after all.