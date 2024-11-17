Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Following a release date announcement earlier this year, Koei Tecmo has now released its second official trailer for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land. It's also released some key art and more than 30 minutes of new gameplay footage, which you can check out below.

This game stars the new alchemist Yumia Liessfeldt and is scheduled to bring "vast open world" RPG action to the Switch and multiple other platforms on 21st March 2025. Although it's in Japanese, this new trailer shows off more gameplay, the battle mechanics, and exploration.

Once again, this adventure takes place in a world where alchemy is considered evil and explores the theme of memory. It leads to Yumia and her friends investigating the Aladissian Empire, a now-ruined kingdom, which once thrived on alchemy.

"Yumia’s quest will take her across a ruined continent, and despite the uncertainties of confronting her past, she will need to create her own path if she hopes to unravel the mysteries behind the cataclysm that destroyed Aladiss. "...Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest – both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the “Simple Synthesis” feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will be also able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new “Building” feature!"

You can see the gameplay from the latest broadcast at the 35 minute mark in the video below: