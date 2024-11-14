Famitsu has shared the latest look at the Japanese charts and Super Mario Party Jamboree has finally been kicked off the top spot by... more Mario.

Yes, Nintendo's latest, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, hasn't been troubled by its somewhat mixed reception as the new RPG sold a sweet 63,441 copies (small potatoes for the series) and sailed to pole position in its debut week. Jamboree is still on the podium, naturally, this time taking the silver while Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven continues to sell well and claims third place.

There's a couple more newbies this week, too. The digital card game Battle Spirits CrossOver nabbed fifth, debuting with 5,355 sales on Switch, while the PS5's Slitterhead shifted 4,697 to land in ninth.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (4th - 10th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 Mario & Luigi: Brothership Switch 63,441 63,441 2

Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 43,347 409,831 3 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Switch 6,729 91,742 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 6,245 6,052,844 5 Battle Spirits CrossOver Switch 5,355 5,355 6 Minecraft Switch 5,230 3,671,568 7 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 5,015 7,948,548 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 4,907 299,278 9 Slitterhead PS5 4,697 4,697 10 Nintendo Switch Sports Switch 4,472 1,457,553

Pleasantly, the hardware chart has also seen a bit of a shake-up this week thanks to the arrival of the PS5 Pro. Sony's latest nabs the top spot in its chart debut, selling 78,086 units out the gate and pushing the Switch OLED into second.

Even combining the SKUs for Switch can't topple the PS5 this time, with the three Nintendo models pulling in a total of 63,964 sales while the PS5 racks up 88,160.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (4th - 10th Nov) Total Unit Sales 1 PlayStation 5 Pro 78,086 78,086 2 Switch OLED 42,297 8,174,441 3 Switch Lite 16,140 6,199,385 4 PlayStation 5 8,571 5,262,559 5 Switch 5,575 19,938,430 6 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 1,505 6,641 7 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,503 867,237 8 Xbox Series S 668 323,078 9 Xbox Series X 232 308,450 10 PlayStation 4 49 7,928,758

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.