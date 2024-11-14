Famitsu has shared the latest look at the Japanese charts and Super Mario Party Jamboree has finally been kicked off the top spot by... more Mario.
Yes, Nintendo's latest, Mario & Luigi: Brothership, hasn't been troubled by its somewhat mixed reception as the new RPG sold a sweet 63,441 copies (small potatoes for the series) and sailed to pole position in its debut week. Jamboree is still on the podium, naturally, this time taking the silver while Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven continues to sell well and claims third place.
There's a couple more newbies this week, too. The digital card game Battle Spirits CrossOver nabbed fifth, debuting with 5,355 sales on Switch, while the PS5's Slitterhead shifted 4,697 to land in ninth.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Pleasantly, the hardware chart has also seen a bit of a shake-up this week thanks to the arrival of the PS5 Pro. Sony's latest nabs the top spot in its chart debut, selling 78,086 units out the gate and pushing the Switch OLED into second.
Even combining the SKUs for Switch can't topple the PS5 this time, with the three Nintendo models pulling in a total of 63,964 sales while the PS5 racks up 88,160.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (4th - 10th Nov)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|PlayStation 5 Pro
|78,086
|78,086
|2
|Switch OLED
|
42,297
|8,174,441
|3
|Switch Lite
|16,140
|6,199,385
|4
|
PlayStation 5
|
8,571
|5,262,559
|5
|Switch
|5,575
|19,938,430
|
6
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|1,505
|6,641
|
7
|PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|1,503
|867,237
|
8
|Xbox Series S
|668
|323,078
|
9
|Xbox Series X
|
232
|308,450
|
10
|PlayStation 4
|49
|7,928,758
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source famitsu.com]
Comments 40
He's coming... I know he's coming to say it...
Where is he... anytime now...
@IceClimbersMain We are all here to see it.
Little mistake you made: Switch sold 64.012 units combined this week, not 63.964.
That's honestly very disappointing sales numbers for Mario & Luigi: Brothership
I hope it at least sells well in the rest of the world cause I don't want ot go another 9 years without a new entry
78k seems quite low for shiny new hardware…
Nintendo is doomed! There, got that out the way.
Not looking good for the bros, especially comparing it to the numbers for Jamboree from just a few weeks ago
@YunoboCo You're comparing an RPG to a party game there though. RPG's appeal to a certain audience only, where party games appeal to a much higher audience.
I wouldn't worry too much about those sales numbers. With Christmas coming up, people will be starting to reign in their spending now, so it's not as if people don't want to actually play the game
Mario & Luigi. Well deserved, so in love with that game.
Wow a random no name game just so happen to casually sell in the top 10 for PS5 this week. Ya think it'll be Astro Bot again doing a comeback but no it's just Slitterhead.
Wow, the new Xbox Series X Digital Edition outsold the PS5 Digital Edition by a whole TWO units. And some people say Xbox is dead 😂
[Sarcasm]
Genuinely surprised by the PS5 Pro sales. For that price, I wouldn't have expected even half of that.
I'm surprised with those numbers for PS5 that Bluey didn't come back into the top ten 😄
@Yosher I agree but then I remember scalpers exsist.
Love to see Brothership on top and immediately behind Jamboree!
Happy also to see Romancing SaGa 2 in third even though there's quite the jump in sales between second and third, the usual 8 Deluxe, New Horizons and Switch Sports in fourth, seventh and tenth respectively, Echoes of Wisdom in eigth and Battle Spirits in fifth even though I didn't know a new game for that franchise was coming out.
Surprised to see the PlayStation 5 Pro on top when it comes to hardware, but I hope those who got one will enjoy it (and that it isn't mostly scalpers)!
Intrigued to see DQ3 numbers next week.
Actually fairly decent PS5 Pro figures, be interesting to see if it can keep up the momentum...
I wonder how many Blu Ray drives were sold alongside the console itself.
Um...
PS5 Sales this week doesn't look good. 😟
But I still hope PS5 can survive longer.
Let's give some cheer for PS5 to get better on next week.
Wait, I didn't realize PS5 Pro sales was 78K on this week. 😲
Way to go ! 😃
@Serpenterror Slitterhead is the brainchild of the original Silent Hill’s director and creator of the Siren franchise on PlayStation. The game has a neat concept and nice atmosphere, I really dig its 1980s Hong Kong setting and the fact that any person you meet could be a monster
@FourBs In my country they are all sold out, tried to get one but it seems impossible. Sony should've known this would happen.
@Flashlink99 Hmmm maybe he lose his thunder with horror nowadays, a lot of those horror games he made people seem to be less excited about.
@Serpenterror they are janky, I agree, but compared to many horror games made today it has the heart in the right place. It’s definitely worth a try, although I’d recommend waiting for a sale first as I don’t think it’s worth 40 euros or so 👍🏻
@FourBs If the sales of the PS5 and PS5 Digital are any indication, I'm gonna say at least more than half.
@YunoboCo Agreed, it's a pretty weak showing for M&L. It didn't even crack 100k sales in Japan, meaning it's very unlikely that it crossed 500k worldwide (Japanese sales are roughly 20-50% of a game's worldwide sales). This should have been a million seller out the gate.
Switch sales still good
Huh, so that’s what that feels like!
Hardware chart top in Japan? Damn, now Nintendo will have to delay the successor by a year or two and rebuild it as a $750 home console. Vox populi, vox Dei.
At the latest when Kingdom Hearts IV releases, I want to own a PlayStation 5 Pro.
Don't get why you'd pay 700quid for a console with no disc drive. When it half way though ps5 life cycle.i watched the presentation couldn't see the difference like blu ray movie and 4k not a massive difference to me
Switch 2 will laugh at ps pro sales.
Hey @Nintendolife what happened to that article where we voted for games that we wanted y'all to mention? You know, the games that you didn't review?
It amazes me how well Mario kart does every single time, no slowing down this kart ig.
Huge props, I'm glad for their success
I don't think the PS5 Pro sales are bad in anyway, this mid gen refreshes are not meant to cannibalize the main console, they appeal to a very specific crowd.
The PS4 Pro release only represent 10-15% oF the PS4 total sales, and it was still considered a success.
Anyways, I just hope Mario and Luigi sales are enough to keep Nintendo happy, such a good game!
@WheresWaveRace the ps4 pro sold 65k in it's first week and it was less than half the price(even adjusted for inflation) so for a niche high end product is a pretty good opening.
Though I'm sure in a week or so it will be in the couple of thousands.
@Anti-Matter I'll give it to you this week. Yes PS5 sales good, Switch sales not quite as good. Enjoy
@Arkay This one?
https://www.nintendolife.com/guides/community-41-switch-games-we-missed-as-recommended-by-you
@mariomaster96 it looks like it sold 2K more than Mario vs DK and 50K less than Paper Mario TTYD in their opening weeks. Can't find Mario RPGs numbers but I'm inclined to agree with you. Not sure what the sales expectations were but doesn't seem out of this world
I was with the first three posts - but I’m waiting on another spin doctor to make their presence felt. Someone who splits a paragraph over a dozen posts…😀
Impressive how well the PS5 Pro did, forgot it was coming out, looking forward to seeing the Dragon Quest numbers next week…Japan still loves Dragon Quest!
@WheresWaveRace 78k seems quite high to me considering the PS4 Pro sold 65k at launch at a price of 45k yen and the PS5 Pro goes for a ridiculous 120k yen, which makes it by far the most expensive console ever in Japan.
@YunoboCo Mario Party games sell millions in Japan while Mario & Luigi never even came close.
