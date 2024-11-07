We're back with another look at the Japanese charts courtesy of Famitsu, and while you might think last week's deluge of new releases could trouble the two-time champ, you'd be wrong.

Super Mario Party Jamboree has claimed the top spot for the third week in a row, nabbing a further 57,522 copies. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven on Switch lands the silver once again, and the absence of as many newbies means that select Switch classics like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have re-entered the fray.

The only new release this week is Marvelous' anime action/farming RPG Farmagia, which just about breaks into the top ten with its 4,296 copies sold.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 57,522 366,484 2

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Switch 14,646 85,013 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 PS5 8,620 35,567 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch 5,782 6,044,039 5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 PS5 5,729 84,989 6 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch 5,492 294,371 7 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven PS5 5,097 37,254 8 Farmagia Switch 4,296 NEW 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 4,253 7,943,533 10 Minecraft Switch 4,242 3,666,338

Still very little change on the hardware front. The Switch OLED remains way ahead of the competition, with the Lite model following a good way behind. The recently-introduced Xbox Series X - Digital Edition has put up somewhat better numbers than its pitiful performance last week, but it's still not enough to even remotely challenge the top five.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.

Position Console Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 39,849 8,132,144 2 Switch Lite 15,578 6,183,245 3 PlayStation 5 11,566 5,253,988 4 Switch 4,669 19,932,855 5 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 2,399 865,734 6 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 1,769 5,136 7 Xbox Series S 565 322,41 8 Xbox Series X 276 308,218

8

Xbox Series X

108 307,942

9 PlayStation 4 53 7,928,709

What do you make of this week's charts?