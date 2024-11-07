We're back with another look at the Japanese charts courtesy of Famitsu, and while you might think last week's deluge of new releases could trouble the two-time champ, you'd be wrong.
Super Mario Party Jamboree has claimed the top spot for the third week in a row, nabbing a further 57,522 copies. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven on Switch lands the silver once again, and the absence of as many newbies means that select Switch classics like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have re-entered the fray.
The only new release this week is Marvelous' anime action/farming RPG Farmagia, which just about breaks into the top ten with its 4,296 copies sold.
For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten in full:
Still very little change on the hardware front. The Switch OLED remains way ahead of the competition, with the Lite model following a good way behind. The recently-introduced Xbox Series X - Digital Edition has put up somewhat better numbers than its pitiful performance last week, but it's still not enough to even remotely challenge the top five.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full.
|Position
|Console
|Unit Sales (21st - 27th Oct)
|Total Unit Sales
|1
|Switch OLED
|39,849
|8,132,144
|2
|Switch Lite
|
15,578
|6,183,245
|3
|PlayStation 5
|11,566
|5,253,988
|4
|
Switch
|
4,669
|19,932,855
|5
|PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition
|2,399
|865,734
|
6
|
Xbox Series X - Digital Edition
|1,769
|5,136
|
7
|Xbox Series S
|565
|322,41
|
8
|Xbox Series X
|276
|308,218
|8
|Xbox Series X
|
108
|307,942
|9
|PlayStation 4
|53
|7,928,709
What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Wow Mario Party Jamboree blasted past Zelda. It’s sort of weird but Jamboree seems like the “big game” on Switch for 2024.
For those wondering why Ys X Nordics isn't on the sales chart, that's cause the game already came out in Japan a year ago. It's nice to see that the Romancing SaGa 2 remake is doing good. Poor Switch version of Sonic X Shadow Generations, you did your best last week.
PS5 sales was 11K unit this week.
Looked better than last week. 😊
Also, why there were two different XBOX Series X sales on number 8 ?
Any particular reason why the Xbox Series X is listed twice on the hardware chart? The numbers are different for each row, but both are ranked eighth.
GOOD! Jamboree is absolutely brilliant...best I have ever played actually. Everyone I know just loves it
What happened to all the Romance that was on the list last week? Has it become Hate?
Anyway, next week will be interesting now that the PS5 Pro has been released.
