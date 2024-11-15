Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

Sega has released a brand-new Sonic game, but don't expect to be downloading it on your Nintendo Switch anytime soon (at all, actually), because it's exclusive to Topgolf.

Yep, Topgolf Sonic the Hedgehog is now playable at Topgolf venues across the US and Glasgow, with more localised versions arriving at additional worldwide locations in Q1 2025. The game is developed solely by Topgolf itself in collaboration with Sega, so we're not expecting anything close to the scale you'd expect from proper Sonic Team-developed console titles.

Instead, the game will utilise Topgolf's ball-tracing technology to allow attendees to practice their swing while enabling Sonic, Tails, Amy, and Knuckles to race across Green Hill Zone and Sky Sanctuary in an effort to climb the leaderboards. Sounds kinda neat, actually!

Here's what Topgolf Chief Brand Officer Geoff Cottrill had to say:

​“At Topgolf, we believe in the unlimited power of play and creating moments of joy for everyone who steps into our venues. The multi-generational appeal of Sonic’s iconic energy and speed gives our Players a fresh, playful way to just have a little fun together with friends and family. The new Sonic game in partnership with Sega absolutely takes the Topgolf experience to the next level.”

Exclusive merch will also be available as part of the collaboration, including hats and t-shirts featuring Sonic himself clutching Topgolf's 'The Sure Thing' club.