The blue blur (and the ultimate life form) are headed to cinemas next month and more information about this new big screen outing is starting to surface. Apart from the director Jeff Fowler teasing some new details, it seems we might also now have the runtime of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

According to a listing by AMC Theatres (via Sonic Stadium), Sonic 3 will have a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes, when it launches on 20th December 2024. For anyone wondering, that's apparently 13 minutes shorter than the second movie which surpassed the two-hour mark (2 hours and 2 minutes). The first movie was 1 hour and 39 minutes and was the shortest of the lot.

AMC has also shared a description, which provides a basic outline of Sonic's "most thrilling adventure yet":

"Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

This again follows the director Jeff Fowler teasing...spoiler alert...a character at the end of this new movie, which could mean we're getting more adventures beyond the current one. In saying this, there's no official confirmation of a 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' movie at the time of writing.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 speeds into cinemas December 2024.