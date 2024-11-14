Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (the movie, not the game) is set to speed into cinemas on 21st December and it looks like director Jeff Fowler is already laying the groundwork for what's to come next.

Both 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog and its 2022 sequel finished by teasing a character that would have a big part to play in the follow-up — Tails the first time around and Shadow the second — and it seems that the third entry will be no different.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fowler teased, "This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters" and "We've all got our favourites on the filmmaking side".

According to Fowler, the conversations behind the camera are much the same as the speculation you find online, however he naturally wants to "keep that anticipation" until the film hits cinemas next month.

You'll find his full comment below:

It's fun to see the fan debates online about who's coming up next, who's going to be teased at the end of the film. We have a lot of the same conversations. We've all got our favourites on the filmmaking side, and we're all making great cases for 'it should be this one or that one.' It is fun to keep that anticipation. This movie is no different in terms of teasing new characters.

Gah, and there we were hoping that Fowler would cough up a name! Amy feels like the last big character yet to make the jump to the big screen, but the bag of potential Sonic cameos is a deep one, so we're not ready to rule anyone out just yet.

At the time of writing, there's no official confirmation that 'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' is happening at Paramount, but given the success of the first two films, we think it's safe to say that the third entry will pull in a big ol' stack of Rings too. Yeah, teasing another movie feels like a good bet.