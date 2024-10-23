Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 781k

Aspyr has been responsible for the revival of all sorts of retro titles in 2024 and in case you missed it, it's remastering the Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver titles.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered will launch for Switch on 10th December 2024 and a new trailer this week showcases all of the bosses you can expect to encounter. This includes a quick before and after spotlighting the visual enhancements of the remastered version. Keep in mind this is footage of the game running on other platforms.





If you're not familiar with Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, it's an action-adventure title that originally launched on the PlayStation and Windows in the late '90s and was developed by the team at Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider). It was then followed up with a second game for PlayStation 2 and Windows in 2001.

"Immerse yourself in the legendary clash between Kain and Raziel, now available in both its original form and stunning remastered graphics. Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered arrives to Nintendo Switch on Dec. 10."

Aspyr also recently announced it would be remastered the PlayStation action title Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Battle. It's also confirmed Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is on the way.