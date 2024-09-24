Following the discovery of some branding in July, Aspyr has now officially confirmed Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.
It will arrive this year on 10th December 2024 and includes the first and second game with remastered graphics. Switch pre-orders will open soon.
Would you be interested in checkout these Crystal Dynamics releases on Switch? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 13
very interested in the game
Would have loved to start with Blood Omen.
I loved this on Dreamcast, much better than the PS1 version. This will be a real treat!
Wow it’s like retro remaster night with all the news posted today! Another Day 1 for me!! Physical version please!
I remember hearing about this way back when… is it good? Hope for a physical…
I played Blood Omen on my Windows 95 PC about 30 years ago and loved every minute of it !!! Vae victis !!!
The Blood Omen love in these early comments delights me. These are fantastic games and contain some of the best narrative you'll find in... maybe any visual media to be honest.
@Zach777 With Aspyr doing the remaster it is all but guaranteed that LRG will be picking up publishing duties.
excellent news..
Limited Run is gonna go ham with this
İ had Blood Omen 2 on the original Xbox.
That game was so good and it was my first Xbox game. İt was incredible game. Very good levels, good music and very good gameplay. İn Blood Omen 2 you play as Kain not Raziel.
There must be a Zelda game but it must be in 3D Zelda game. Where you play as Ganondorf not Link. Like Blood Omen 2. İt must be the story from Ganondorf.
İ have not played Soul Reaver games so İ am not sure but İ think Kain is the main villian in Soul Reaver game or games. İn Blood Omen 2 you play as Kain. İt is the story from Kain. Kain is the villian from Soul Reaver game or games. That was incredible.
Switch is the one stop shop!
I have fond memories of playing this on Dreamcast and PS2 (still have my copies actually) but watching that just now the gameplay just seems super dated. Might wait for a sale on this one.
