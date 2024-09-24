Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Following the discovery of some branding in July, Aspyr has now officially confirmed Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered for multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

It will arrive this year on 10th December 2024 and includes the first and second game with remastered graphics. Switch pre-orders will open soon.

