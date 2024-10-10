Aspyr has revealed its latest collaboration with Lucasfilm Games: a remaster of the PlayStation action title, Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, launching 23rd January 2025.
Released in 2000 with a Dreamcast and GBA launch following soon after, Jedi Power Battles is kind of a cross between platformer and beat 'em up, having you make your way through a variety of stages filled to the brim with classic Star Wars villains.
This new release comes with 13 newly unlocked characters, every level unlocked from the beginning, training modes, two-player couch co-op, and modernised controls. Oh, and you can also make your characters head really, really big.
We'll be honest, this isn't the first game we had in mind for a remaster when we think of the vast selection of Star Wars titles over the years (Rogue Squadron II, hello?!), but we're certain Jedi Power Battles will have its fair share of fans regardless.
Let's check out the key features and a few choice screenshots:
- Jump into Side-Scrolling Arcade Action in the Star Wars Galaxy: Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, and Qui-Gon Jinn and face off against classic foes in iconic locations from STAR WARS: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.
- All Secret Characters Unlocked & More to Discover: Play with all secret characters and levels from the original game unlocked from the start, including Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala and more. There’s also 13 new playable characters to unlock after your first playthrough, like the Rifle Droid, Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequay!
- Play with a Friend in Classic Couch Co-op: Battle side-by-side with a companion in two-player couch co-op for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus mini-games.
- New Features & Modes for Modern Platforms: Use classic or modern controls, toggle your lightsaber colors, enter classic cheat codes like Big Head Mode, dive into the VS and training modes from later releases of the game, and discover more surprises in this 25th-anniversary celebration of STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles.
So, what do you make of this one? Will you be adding Jedi Power Battles to your Switch collection? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.
Still no Rogue Squadron...
Not I. I just want Dark Forces 2. And the Rogue games. Oh, and Shadows of the Empire.
Which means this Jabba, now in HD, I can't wait!
Could they do the movie tie-in games for ep1-3, Shadows of the Empire and the Rogue Squadron and Battle for Naboo games already.
Switch 2 confirmed, gonna need lots of power for this bad boy. I hope Ben Quadinaros is playable.
Sorry that was me that asked for this
@EVIL-C 100% agreed. Really most any of them
As weird as it is that they went for this next the more Star Wars games on Switch (and eventually its successor if it has backward compatibility as it should), even less famous ones, the better!
When will they just remastered Star Wars Arcade or the Super NES Super Star Wars Trilogy? I want those two the most.
If they keep porting Star Wars games I will buy the Xbox exclusive Star Wars: Obi-Wan.
@RudyC3 It's like they lifted him straight out of the A New Hope Special Edition.
Rogue Squadron fans continuing to starve.
I was obsessed with this game as a kid. Completed in dozens of times. Can’t wait to get this on Switch.
This game needs a lot of work to be enjoyable in the modern gaming world (in my opinion). I don’t think we ever got through that forest level where you jump on mushrooms because the controls were so bad. Or maybe we did but that level was so bad it’s all I remember 🤦♂️
I was a little kid and it was Star Wars, so I saw no flaws I loved it. Used to play it with my dad, I’m excited for this one!
This was a very good game back in the day! It's not Rogue Squadron, but I bet many people will be surprised by this one.
Loved this on Dreamcast and not even into Star Wars. Just an awesome 2 player game.
This games was awesome on PS1. Of the companion games that came out with and after Episode I, this was the best (I know the bar is low, but, we had nothing else back then!). I'll get it eventually, but, I do remember this game being particularly difficult. How much would I love if they'd give us Shadows of the Empire.
definitely want rogue squadron games to be remastered but i dont want aspyr nowhere near it cause of how bad they handle the other remaster ones.
I want the Rogue Squadron as well. I also want the Super Star Wars games.
It's nice for those that enjoyed, but the choice is a bit puzzling to be honest. A remaster of the N64 amd Gamecube rogue squadrons would be awesome though. I'd especially love remaster of Rogue squadron 2 on the cube. Ive still got my European launch day copy and my launch day cube. I've had to replace the lid on it but it still runs games even after 22 years of use!! I still play MK double dash and conflict desert storm 2 with my mates at least once a week for a lads night.
Isn't this the game with Plo Kloon in it and his ridiculous pallet-swapped force lighting which Wookiepedia was then forced to try and make into an actual thing in canon? If that's not a reason to pre-order now I don't know what is.
Most of the somewhat decent - good Star Wars games have been remade/remastered for modern platforms to varying degrees of success. Few good ones are left, and a lot of trash games too
