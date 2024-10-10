Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Aspyr has revealed its latest collaboration with Lucasfilm Games: a remaster of the PlayStation action title, Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, launching 23rd January 2025.

Released in 2000 with a Dreamcast and GBA launch following soon after, Jedi Power Battles is kind of a cross between platformer and beat 'em up, having you make your way through a variety of stages filled to the brim with classic Star Wars villains.

This new release comes with 13 newly unlocked characters, every level unlocked from the beginning, training modes, two-player couch co-op, and modernised controls. Oh, and you can also make your characters head really, really big.

We'll be honest, this isn't the first game we had in mind for a remaster when we think of the vast selection of Star Wars titles over the years (Rogue Squadron II, hello?!), but we're certain Jedi Power Battles will have its fair share of fans regardless.

Let's check out the key features and a few choice screenshots:

- Jump into Side-Scrolling Arcade Action in the Star Wars Galaxy: Play as Mace Windu, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Plo Koon, Adi Gallia, and Qui-Gon Jinn and face off against classic foes in iconic locations from STAR WARS: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

- All Secret Characters Unlocked & More to Discover: Play with all secret characters and levels from the original game unlocked from the start, including Darth Maul, Captain Panaka, Queen Amidala and more. There’s also 13 new playable characters to unlock after your first playthrough, like the Rifle Droid, Tusken Raider, Ishi Tib, and Weequay!

- Play with a Friend in Classic Couch Co-op: Battle side-by-side with a companion in two-player couch co-op for the entire 10-level campaign and bonus mini-games.

- New Features & Modes for Modern Platforms: Use classic or modern controls, toggle your lightsaber colors, enter classic cheat codes like Big Head Mode, dive into the VS and training modes from later releases of the game, and discover more surprises in this 25th-anniversary celebration of STAR WARS Episode I: Jedi Power Battles.

So, what do you make of this one? Will you be adding Jedi Power Battles to your Switch collection? Let us know your thoughts with a comment.