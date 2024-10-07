The latest UK Charts data is in, and there's practically no difference for the top performers this week as both EA Sports FC 25 and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom solidify their positions at 1 and 2 respectively.
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game makes its debut this week, but perhaps not in the way Outright Games was hoping for - the licensed title comes in right near the bottom at number 39. The PS5's remaster of Until Dawn performed a bit better, however, and managed to nab the 14th spot in its debut week.
Another good week for Zelda, then! If we're being honest, it's probably not going to topple EA Sports FC 25 at this point, but we doubt anything will. Football, innit.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 57%, Xbox 17%, PS4 16% Switch 10%
|
2
|2
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
3
|3
|
Astro Bot
|
5
|4
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
11
|
5
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
10
|
6
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
6
|
7
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 37%, PS5 27%, PS4 20%, Xbox 11%
|
7
|8
|
Minecraft
|
14
|9
|
Sonic Superstars
|Switch 67%, Xbox 20%, PS5 10%, PS4 4%
|
12
|10
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
8
|11
|EA Sports FC 24
|
PS4 34%, Switch 33%, PS5 19%, Xbox 14%
|
9
|12
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|13
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
NEW
|14
|
Until Dawn
|
18
|15
|F1 24
|
21
|16
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
13
|17
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
26
|18
|
Mafia Trilogy
|
22
|19
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
24
|20
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
16
|21
|
Total War: Warhammer III
|
-
|22
|
The Sims 4: Lovestruck
|
17
|23
|
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
30
|24
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|25
|
It Takes Two
|Switch 56%, PS4 44%, Xbox 0%
|
4
|26
|Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 51%, PS5 40%, Xbox 8%, PC 1%
|
31
|27
|
Lego Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 81%, PS4 17%, Xbox 2%
|
28
|28
|
Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|
35
|29
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|
32
|30
|
Transformers Battlegrounds
|
-
|31
|Mario Party Superstars
|
40
|32
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
33
|33
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
25
|34
|Bluey: The VIdeogame
|Switch 82%, PS4 10%, PS5 5%, Xbox 3%
|
39
|35
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
-
|36
|
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
37
|37
|
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
|
27
|38
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
NEW
|39
|
Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game
|Switch 56%, PS5 25%, Xbox 12%, PS4 6%
|
34
|40
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 55%, PS5 29%, PS4 9%, Xbox 7%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 15
Nintendo Switch Sports is doing ridiculously well
If FC24 was one place higher, both FC25 and FC24 in the top ten. That’s kinda funny. Shame Zelda couldn’t grab top spot, but as ever, decent Nintendo representation in the UK charts. Great to see Astro Bot, the most Nintendo non-Nintendo game ever, hanging onto its podium position, too.
Love to see Echoes of Wisdom and Astro Bot again only behind FC 25!
Also happy to see Switch Sports back in the top 10, Hogwarts Legacy and Sonic Superstars still selling and more on Switch other than of course the usual 8 Deluxe etc.!
Lovely to see a top down Zelda doing well and even more wonderful to see Astro still hanging in there ^__^
BLUEY...!
Still survived on number 34. 😊
Yay! I'm happy that Echos of Wisdom held onto no2! That makes me happy.
@Keyblade-Dan I'm beyond happy for both of them! Seeing great games that rely on gameplay and fun succeed is a big win for games!
@michellelynn0976 For real it's amazing and now an Alien: Isolation sequel has been announced THIS DAY IS GOOD!!!😭
Astro Bot must be doing really well.
Glad to see Zelda doing well. I've been making my way through EoW and it's really fun to play. The combat took a while for me to get used to it but it just clicked for me once I got better echoes and upgraded my sword meter.
If I had more time for games I would unironically consider the Patrick Star game (at a discount). Seemed like a half decent time-killer
Good to see astrobot holding 3rd too!
@Dr_Lugae It has been for a while now. Everyone hates on it, but it's clearly accomplished exactly what Nintendo wanted
I hope Sparking Zero vaporizes FC25 next week. Will be interesting to see where Silent Hill and Metaphor land.
Really happy to see Zelda still up there! Seriously a FANTASTIC game. I haven't finished it yet, but it gets better and better.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...