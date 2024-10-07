The latest UK Charts data is in, and there's practically no difference for the top performers this week as both EA Sports FC 25 and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom solidify their positions at 1 and 2 respectively.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game makes its debut this week, but perhaps not in the way Outright Games was hoping for - the licensed title comes in right near the bottom at number 39. The PS5's remaster of Until Dawn performed a bit better, however, and managed to nab the 14th spot in its debut week.

Another good week for Zelda, then! If we're being honest, it's probably not going to topple EA Sports FC 25 at this point, but we doubt anything will. Football, innit.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 57%, Xbox 17%, PS4 16% Switch 10% 2 2 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 3 3 Astro Bot 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 11 5 Nintendo Switch Sports 10 6 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 6 7 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 37%, PS5 27%, PS4 20%, Xbox 11% 7 8 Minecraft 14 9 Sonic Superstars Switch 67%, Xbox 20%, PS5 10%, PS4 4% 12 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 8 11 EA Sports FC 24 PS4 34%, Switch 33%, PS5 19%, Xbox 14% 9 12 Grand Theft Auto V 15 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition NEW 14 Until Dawn

18 15 F1 24 21 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 13 17 Star Wars Outlaws 26 18 Mafia Trilogy 22 19 EA Sports UFC 5 24 20 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% 16 21 Total War: Warhammer III - 22 The Sims 4: Lovestruck

17 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

30 24 Red Dead Redemption 2

- 25 It Takes Two Switch 56%, PS4 44%, Xbox 0% 4 26 Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 51%, PS5 40%, Xbox 8%, PC 1% 31 27 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 81%, PS4 17%, Xbox 2% 28 28 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

35 29 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

32 30 Transformers Battlegrounds

- 31 Mario Party Superstars

40 32 Dark Souls Trilogy

33 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

25 34

Bluey: The VIdeogame Switch 82%, PS4 10%, PS5 5%, Xbox 3% 39 35

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- 36

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

37 37

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27 38

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

NEW 39

Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game Switch 56%, PS5 25%, Xbox 12%, PS4 6% 34 40

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 55%, PS5 29%, PS4 9%, Xbox 7%

[Compiled by GfK]

