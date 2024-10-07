Echoes of Wisdom
The latest UK Charts data is in, and there's practically no difference for the top performers this week as both EA Sports FC 25 and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom solidify their positions at 1 and 2 respectively.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Patrick Star Game makes its debut this week, but perhaps not in the way Outright Games was hoping for - the licensed title comes in right near the bottom at number 39. The PS5's remaster of Until Dawn performed a bit better, however, and managed to nab the 14th spot in its debut week.

Another good week for Zelda, then! If we're being honest, it's probably not going to topple EA Sports FC 25 at this point, but we doubt anything will. Football, innit.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

1

 1

EA Sports FC 25

 PS5 57%, Xbox 17%, PS4 16% Switch 10%

2

 2

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

3

 3

Astro Bot

5

 4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

11

5

Nintendo Switch Sports

10

6

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

6

7

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 37%, PS5 27%, PS4 20%, Xbox 11%

7

 8

Minecraft

14

 9

Sonic Superstars

 Switch 67%, Xbox 20%, PS5 10%, PS4 4%

12

 10

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

8

 11 EA Sports FC 24

PS4 34%, Switch 33%, PS5 19%, Xbox 14%

9

 12

Grand Theft Auto V

15

 13 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

NEW

 14

Until Dawn

18

 15 F1 24

21

 16 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

13

 17

Star Wars Outlaws

26

 18

Mafia Trilogy

22

 19

EA Sports UFC 5

24

 20

Wreckfest

 PS5 98%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

16

 21

Total War: Warhammer III

-

 22

The Sims 4: Lovestruck

17

 23

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

30

 24

Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 25

It Takes Two

 Switch 56%, PS4 44%, Xbox 0%

4

 26 Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 51%, PS5 40%, Xbox 8%, PC 1%

31

 27

Lego Harry Potter Collection

 Switch 81%, PS4 17%, Xbox 2%

28

 28

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

35

 29 Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

32

 30

Transformers Battlegrounds

-

 31 Mario Party Superstars

40

 32 Dark Souls Trilogy

33

 33

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

25

 34
 Bluey: The VIdeogame Switch 82%, PS4 10%, PS5 5%, Xbox 3%

39

 35
 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

-

 36

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

37

 37

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

27

 38

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

NEW

 39

Spongebob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game

 Switch 56%, PS5 25%, Xbox 12%, PS4 6%

34

 40
 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 55%, PS5 29%, PS4 9%, Xbox 7%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.