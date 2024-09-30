The latest UK charts data is here and, to our genuine surprise, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom sadly didn't nab the top spot this week. Instead, the newly released EA Sports FC 25 has managed to beat the competition to claim the prize.

It's an unfortunate outcome, though hardly a disastrous one. After all, these are just the boxed charts we're talking about here; chances are Nintendo managed to flog a load of copies of Echoes of Wisdom via the Switch eShop. We suspect it will also retain popularity for a good few weeks yet, especially in the run up to Christmas. In a nutshell though, this is more indicative of the insane popularity of football games in the UK than it is of Zelda's commercial performance.

Elsewhere, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed has performed reasonably well to enter the charts at number four. The Switch verion in particular has proven popular, making up 48% of the platform split. Otherwise, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, and Minecraft all take up their usual spots within the top ten.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 61%, Xbox 17%, PS4 13% Switch 9% NEW 2 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 1 3 Astro Bot NEW 4 Disney's Epic Mickey: Rebrushed Switch 48%, PS5 43%, Xbox 8%, PC 1% 3 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 10 6 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 42%, PS5 26%, Ps4 17%, Xbox 12% 5 7 Minecraft 6 8 EA Sports FC 24 Switch 34%, PS4 31%, Xbox 17%, PS5 17% 7 9 Grand Theft Auto V 2 10 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 13 11 Nintendo Switch Sports 11 12 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 4 13 Star Wars Outlaws - 14 Sonic Superstars Switch 74%, PS5 17%, Xbox 7%, PS4 2% 8 15 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 16 16 Total War: Warhammer III 20 17 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - 18 F1 24 - 19 Super Mario RPG 9 20 WWE 2K24 14 21 Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 22 EA Sports UFC 5

- 23 Warioware: Move It!

22 24 Wreckfest PS5 98%, Switch 2% - 25 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 89%, PS4 5%, PS5 5%, Xbox 1% 27 26 Mafia Trilogy

23 27 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

18 28 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

- 29 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 81%, Switch 14%, Xbox 5% 15 30 Red Dead Redemption 2

- 31 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 75%, PS4 23%, Xbox 1% 24 32 Transformers Battlegrounds Switch 99%, PS4 1% 17 33 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

- 34

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 53%, PS5 30%, PS4 15%, Xbox 2% - 35

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

- 36

Games Advent Calendar 2024 Switch 70%, PS5 30% 29 37

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

26 38

Cyberpunk 2077

30 39

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25 40

Dark Sould Trilogy



[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week or are you saving up for Zelda? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.