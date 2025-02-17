It seems like an absurd notion these days, but after Tomb Raider made its debut in 1996, developer Core Design pumped out six mainline entries over the next eight years – six. It’s true that teams were able to turn projects around much more quickly in those days, as evidenced by franchises such as Resident Evil and Final Fantasy, but it was also a clear indication of just how popular Lara Croft had become, and how much publisher Eidos Interactive wanted to milk the series to within an inch of its life.
The story goes that Core Design had grown weary of Tomb Raider by the time it commenced work on the fourth entry, The Last Revelation. Though keen to wean off Lara Croft and be done with the series, the team was ordered by Eidos to press on with even more Tomb Raider games. So while one group of devs reworked scrapped ideas from The Last Revelation to produce Tomb Raider: Chronicles, another moved development to the PS2 and began work on The Angel of Darkness.
It’s clear, however, that Core Design’s fatigue had ultimately resulted in two lacklustre experiences. Chronicles, while passable, lacks cohesion and feels like the video game equivalent of a ‘deleted scenes’ special feature. Meanwhile, The Angel of Darkness is the result of a desperate attempt to inject some life into Tomb Raider which wound up being a severe overcorrection, buckling under the weight of ambition and mismanagement. It was credited as being the game that almost killed Tomb Raider, and now, thanks to Aspyr, it’s back to rear its ugly head on the Nintendo Switch in Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered.
This second collection benefits from the same treatment Aspyr lavished upon its previous remastered trilogy. The graphics have been given a significant overhaul across all three games, with the option to revert to the original visuals at the press of a button. This time, however, the OG visuals now also come with an optional boost in frame rate; an upgrade that may prove titillating for series veterans, and one that we hope is retroactively added to the first collection.
This is particularly welcome since the remastered graphics don’t look particularly good at times. We mentioned in our review of I-III that the visual overhaul resulted in some scenes looking overly dark, but it's even more egregious here. Yes, the shinier graphics are objectively “better” than the blocky character models and environments from the PS1 days, but there’s something quite charming and ethereal about Core Design’s original vision that the remastered release simply can’t replicate.
Which option you go for is likely dependent on how familiar you are with the original games. Newcomers will probably gravitate toward the remastered visuals, but having the original vision firmly intact with the added benefit of 60fps performance is undeniably appealing for those looking to recapture that late ‘90s nostalgia.
This goes for the gameplay too. Little has changed here from the first trilogy's remaster, with Apsyr offering the original ‘tank’ controls alongside a new modernised setup. The latter is functional and can help in certain situations, but the tank controls allow for easier execution of moves like the side jump. Much like the visuals, the modern controls are primarily there for newcomers, but we’d probably recommend switching over to the tank setup for a more authentic take on the original games.
Looking at the entries themselves, the collection starts off strong with The Last Revelation. Taking place almost entirely within Egypt, it’s a rollicking adventure that feels like the quintessential Tomb Raider experience. It gives us our best insight yet at the character of Lara Croft, putting us in the shoes of a younger, less experienced adventurer in the opening segment, before presenting us with some of the most devious puzzles yet as we explore the tombs and ruins of Karnak. Had the series ended here as Core Design originally intended, it would have gone out on a major high note.
Alas, Tomb Raider: Chronicles follows up with a disjointed look at some of Lara Croft’s most dangerous expeditions in what can only be described as a sort of anthology. You start exploring the streets of Rome and face off against literal gladiators in a fun, albeit uninspired opening adventure.
From there, you’re infiltrating Russian submarines, facing off against ghosts as a teenage Lara Croft, and sneaking through a New York high-rise in black latex; a blatant nod toward The Matrix which, at the time, had been released just one year prior. It’s a tolerable entry that series fans will enjoy, but Chronicles suffers from lacklustre level design and awful storytelling.
Finally, The Angel of Darkness is about as bad as it was back in 2003. Despite some minor improvements to the controls and performance, along with some reinstated cut content, this remains the most bafflingly misguided entry in the entire series. Swapping out lush, tropical locales for the drab, rainy streets of Paris, it adds in an awful new stealth mechanic in which Lara can sneak and poke her head around corners. Not only that, returning abilities feel slow and unresponsive compared to the earlier entries.
You’ve also got more open-ended sections (separated by infuriatingly frequent load screens) in which you can approach NPCs and engage in shallow conversations with added dialogue choices, and frankly, the tonal shift is incredibly jarring.
Although we’d never claim that The Angel of Darkness is a particularly fun experience, it is nevertheless a fascinating game to revisit. It is, in essence, a Tomb Raider game made by a studio that no longer wanted to make Tomb Raider games. Its influences, including Metal Gear Solid and even the works of film director David Fincher, are plain to see in hindsight, but it’s just a shame that none of it resulted in a game worth recommending.
The release of Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered reminds us of Capcom’s Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Both contain games that, at the time of their original release, represented franchises in dire need of a break, and probably shouldn’t have been made in the first place. But when played more than two decades later with more modern conveniences and smoother visuals, it’s easier to cast aside our old grievances and appreciate the intention behind their creation.
That said, if all you’re bothered about is having a good time, then you might be best off either just playing through The Last Revelation, or even going one step further and sticking to the first remastered trilogy.
One final thing to note is that we encountered a couple of instances in which the game would freeze after waking the Switch up from Sleep Mode. This happened once during a cutscene in which the visuals froze but the audio kept playing, and once during gameplay that ultimately resulted in a full reset of the game. Ensure you make liberal use of the manual save function until this particular issue is resolved.
Conclusion
Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered is an odd release in that only one of its three games can be considered a genuine classic. Yet despite this, it's still a collection we'd tentatively recommend checking out if only to appreciate how such an iconic video game series was almost completely derailed. The remastered visual upgrades – particularly in the fourth and fifth entries – don't always work, but the addition of 60fps performance alongside the retro aesthetics is very welcome indeed. If you're a fan of Tomb Raider or enjoy revisiting flawed curios from days gone by, this might be worth looking into, but this isn't essential like Aspyr's previous Tomb Raider collection.
Comments 25
All games deserve to be preserved, even the bad ones.
Just not by me, in this case.
I think Im finally Remastered and Ported out!! I'm hoping Switch 2 is all about new games.
I’m all for bad games being kept alive. You can learn from what went wrong in it and even if I dislike a game, someone else might legitimately enjoy playing it.
This seriously need patches.
@Patendo No offense, but if you think there won't be 1 single remake or remaster on the next console, that is really naive.
@MirrorFate2 it might be naive in your opinion, but it's my hope and how I want my future gaming experiences to be. Don't be raining down on peoples hopes and dreams lol
*Insert mandatory "leave me alone, I'm busy" reference here
The main appeal of this collection for me was to have an updated and better version of Angel of Darkness. Maybe it was too bad a game that any amount of polishing couldn't save it, but I've always been interested to play but put off by it's terrible reputation.
I think remastered games are essential because it helps bring new players into a franchise. I wish alot of the Sony and Nintendo ps2/gamecube era games would come back like zelda ww/tp, Sly Cooper, jak &daxter, eternal darkness, metroid prime 2& 3, god of war (1&2 ofcourse 3), ratchet & clank 2,3), and so many more games they could remaster instead of these ps4 to ps5 remastered games we don't really need.
Yeah remastered games are important. Especially when it’s something thats really old so you bring it over to modern audiences to try it out. But then ofc there is something like Days Gone Remastered.
Thanks for the review, personally I'll gladly take this collection not only for the sake of official preservation and accessibility, but to give these Tomb Raider games, especially The Last Revelation, a try myself at some point (although obviously not before playing the previous one also considering I already have it) - fingers crossed the technical issues will eventually be fixed through patches!
IIRC Angel of Darkness got a 57 on Metacritic back in the day. Now in the remastered version I would move those numbers around and give it a 75; nothing mind blowing, but good enough to play through once if you're a fan of the older Tomb Raider games.
The Black Isle ("Cursed Island") levels in Chronicles (not mentioned in the review) were actually the highlight of that game imo. They had this survival horror feel to them and the level design were quite ingenious iirc. I my opinion they were genuinely great.
I really wish they just done a full on remake of IV as it has some of the best puzzles in a video game, period. I hope the newest game in development goes down this route of game design.
I probably would skip this collection for now as these TR games aren't as good or memorable as the first three.
When are you going to review Guns of Fury?
I'm enjoying AoD... a few jumps in Hall of Seasons still caused some annoyance but looking at older reviews, it's much improved control wise. I'd never played it but it's good to finally do so in a better state. Weirdly I had it downloaded for pre order and there was day one patch with really improved the game. The initial download had bad frame drops and the rain in Paris looked awful, only realised was patched second time I loaded it up, much better thankfully.
For me it is as good as the first collection, I never properly played TR2 or TR3 as I went from the Saturn original to the other two games on this collection on Dreamcast and never owned a PS1 at the time, so I have nostalgia for these games. I realise the controls are probably challenging for those who started with Legend, and there are certainly high and low points for each game, but I still think Core Design did great things with these titles and as an older fan it's good to have them back on modern consoles.
Was hoping they port the next three titles as well.
Legend, anniversary, underworld.
More than most retro games,
Tomb Raider to me seems to be a very particular snapshot in time,
and should probably stay there.
Will end up getting eventually. More likely on a sale.
I assume the Mega Man comparison was actually meant to be the X Legacy collection rather than the classic one. Mega Mans 7 through 10 are generally better perceived as half-decent games in comparison to X5-X8's far more divisive reception.
@Coversnail oftentimes trying to polish a turd just ends up getting messy!
Only thing I remember about a tomb raider game is driving a boat through canals. That is it, my only experience with any of the games...
Congrats on doing a NL review on older games without using the terms “aged” or “dated”.
4 is arguably the best game in the series, or right after or as good as the first one.
Sadly there is no way this compilation could be recommended with the two other games.
They should have gone with 1/2/4 honestly. Or just let us buy the ones we want and stop being greedy.
@Patendo look, as someone who's sick of remake culture, I wholeheartedly want this to be the case. But unfortunately in this horrible reality we live in, we're probably going to see a lot more remakes down the line.
Fun facts (at least according to Wikipedia):
Tomb Raider is the 22nd most successful video game franchise ever, having just reached 100 million sold games late last year.
Lara Croft is the most successful female lead protagonist/star in any video game franchise, having sold the aforementioned 100 million games.
(and she's the only protagonist in at least 99% of time in the games - she's so iconic a character that barely any other characters are playable in the games - or have any real significant roles).
