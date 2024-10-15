Digital Eclipse has announced that the next entry in its Gold Master Series, Tetris Forever, will land on Switch on 12th November.

In case you missed the announcement of this one back in August's Partner Showcase, Tetris Forever is a trip down memory lane for one of gaming's most iconic franchises. The compilation pulls together 15 different Tetris games from an authentic recreation of the first version to an all-new variant called 'Tetris Time Warp'.

In true Digital Eclipse fashion, the games themselves are just part of the appeal. Tetris Forever also presents a "virtual museum" for the series, featuring archival materials and over 90 minutes of new documentary footage. Basically, if you want to learn about Tetris, this will be the place to do it.

You'll find a rundown of the compilation's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

The Game that Started It All: Digital Eclipse has prepared an authentic recreation of the first version of Tetris, which Alexey Pajitnov created on a Soviet “Electronika 60” computer system. Experience the look and feel of Tetris as Alexey envisioned it in 1984.

Interactive Timelines: Explore a virtual museum with archival materials, including video featurettes, photos, original ads, and playable games restored in high-definition and presented chronologically.

The True Story of Tetris: With over 90 minutes of all-new documentary featurettes produced by Area 5—creators of Outerlands, Grounded: The Making of The Last of Us and Grounded II: Making The Last of Us Part II — explore the true story of Tetris in its purest form.

An All-New Tetris Game: Tetris Time Warp, an all-new Tetris variant by Digital Eclipse, will have up to four players warping between different eras of Tetris in real time to experience a variety of memorable graphic styles and play mechanics!

Digital Eclipse has revealed that more titles may be added to the collection at or shortly after its launch. We currently know 14 of the games we can expect to see and we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming weeks for any sign of more.