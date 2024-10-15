Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack tier got off to a slow start with a handful of Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and DLC releases, but it's steadily grown over time. We're now in the third year of this higher priced tier and it's sent out an email informing fans to "stay tuned" for what's to come in 2025.

Although there are no specific details to share just yet, here's exactly what Nintendo had to say (thanks, GoNintendo):

Nintendo: "What excitement will the next year bring for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members? Stay tuned to find out!"

Just last week, Switch Online's retro library for the Game Boy Advance service added two F-Zero games. Previous additions to the same premium tier include new Nintendo 64 games and even DLC packs for Switch releases like Splatoon, Mario Kart and Animal Crossing series.

This latest update about the future of the Expansion Pack tier also follows a surprise - with the company announcing a special playtest program related to a "new feature". This playtest is available exclusively to Switch Online + Expansion Pack members who registered interest. Nintendo has also asked participants to not discuss or disclose anything about this upcoming playtest.

2025 aligns with rumours about the release of the Switch "successor" which is scheduled to be announced "this fiscal year".