Apart from the announcement of its new clock 'Alarmo' yesterday, Nintendo also revealed it would be "performing a test related to a new feature" for Switch Online.

As you might have already seen, global registrations for this filled up in literally minutes, but we've now also got some new information about this upcoming playtest program taking place between 23rd October and 5th November.

Nintendo has asked participants to not share details about this event. Here's part of the official notice about this:

"We request that you do not discuss or disclose content from either the Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program test software or website with others."

While there have been some claims this is an 'NDA', according to reports it does not actually appear to be "legally binding". However, it's unclear what penalties might apply if you don't follow Nintendo's guidelines (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Playtesters have also been asked to not share the download code they receive with others, and codes are not able to be reissued or reused. One other detail is that the software for this playtest will require about 2.2 GB of free space.