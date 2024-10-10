Nintendo has announced it will perform a test called the 'Nintendo Switch Online: Playtest Program' which is related to a "new feature" for the online service available on the Switch.

It plans to recruit people to participate in this test from customers who already have an active NSO + Expansion Pack membership. If you are invited, you'll need to then download "exclusive software" to your Switch to participate.

This playtest will be open to residents in Japan, the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain. You can apply via the application page and it's a "first-come-first-serve basis" for participants outside of Japan.

This recruitment period will run from 10th October until 15th October, and the playtest period will take place between 23rd October until 5th November (with the test expected to accept "as many as 10,000 participants")





Learn more:… We will be performing a test related to a new feature for #NintendoSwitchOnline on #NintendoSwitch . Starting 8:00 AM PT on Oct. 10, existing Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members will be able to apply to participate on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In some other breaking news on the Nintendo front this week, the Japanese firm unveiled a sound clock called Alarmo.