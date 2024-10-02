Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Nintendo has announced it will expand the Switch Online service with two more Game Boy Advance titles on 11th October 2024. Players can look forward F-Zero: GP Legend and the Japan-only title F-Zero Climax. To play these titles you will need to have access to the higher 'Expansion Pack' tier subscription.

Here's the official description of both, along with a look:

F-Zero - GP Legend – Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy’s most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs — even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal, and get busy boosting, bumping and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!