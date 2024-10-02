Nintendo has announced it will expand the Switch Online service with two more Game Boy Advance titles on 11th October 2024. Players can look forward F-Zero: GP Legend and the Japan-only title F-Zero Climax. To play these titles you will need to have access to the higher 'Expansion Pack' tier subscription.
Here's the official description of both, along with a look:
F-Zero - GP Legend – Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy’s most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs — even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal, and get busy boosting, bumping and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!
F-ZERO CLIMAX – Push your driving to its limit! This 2004 sci-fi racing game, only released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance system, is full of game modes designed to test your racing skills at the highest levels. Leave Mach 1 in the dust as you hit the track against 23 other hover cars. Aim to be the fastest racer in the known universe in GRAND PRIX, challenge your limits in TIME ATTACK or test your reflexes in races with their own special rule sets in SURVIVAL. You can even race on courses created in EDIT mode — and save up to 30 original courses!