SEGA has announced it will be releasing a new manga on 18th October which documents Sonic Chao and Shadow Chao on a special journey.

It's officially titled Sonic X Shadow Generations X Chao and will be written by fan favourite Ian Flynn, with lines by Misa Shion and colours by Min Ho Kim. No other information has been shared beyond this, but we do have an illustration to go with this announcement:

"While Sonic and Shadow go through their journey in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS...what are the Chao up to? Join the Sonic Chao and Shadow Chao on a special journey by @IanFlynnBKC ! The SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS X CHAO manga releases next Friday, October 18th!"





The SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS X CHAO manga releases next Friday, October 18th!



Lines:… While Sonic and Shadow go through their journey in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS...what are the Chao up to? Join the Sonic Chao and Shadow Chao on a special journey by @IanFlynnBKC The SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS X CHAO manga releases next Friday, October 18th!Lines:… pic.twitter.com/UVf2lHob3O October 11, 2024

As you might have guessed, this is all part of the lead up to the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations which will arrive next week on 25th October 2024. Sonic fans have also recently been treated to a three-part anime-style series called 'Dark Beginnings'. The final episode aired for free last week.