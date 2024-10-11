Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 780k

Update [Fri 11th Oct, 2024 09:15 BST]:

Episode 3 of the Dark Beginnings web series is out now.

This is the last one before the full launch of Sonic X Shadow Generations on 25th October, so if you want to get fully caught up, you can watch all three episodes right here.

Update [Thu 3rd Oct, 2024 17:30 BST]:

Episode 2 of the Dark Beginnings web series is out now.

Fan favourite Rouge crops up in this slighly shorter, albeit very action-packed episode. There's one more to go before Sonic X Shadow Generations launches on 25th October, and will premiere one week from now on 10th October.

Original Article [Thu 26th Sep, 2024 11:30 BST]:

It truly is the 'Year of Shadow', isn't it? Ahead of the launch for Sonic X Shadow Generations on 25th October 2024, the Blur Blur isn't getting a whiff of attention, with Sega instead pouring love on Sonic's angsty rival, Shadow.

This is evident in the first episode of Sonic x Shadow Generations: Dark Begininngs, an animated short looking at Shadow's tragic past. This introductory short showcases the relationship between Shadow and his childhood friend, Maria.

It starts off on a slightly positive note, but things quickly descend into chaos with Shadow going head-to-head against a robot who's seemingly after Professor Gerald Robotnik. It all goes a bit wacky at this point before cutting to the 'present day' in which we find Shadow pondering the potential survival of Robotnik before heading off in seach of 'answers'.

One more episode is due to launch ahead of the game itself, so if you're interested in keeping up to date with the story, then be sure to make a note of the following: