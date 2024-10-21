First up, IGN heaps praise upon the game thanks to the new Shadow campiang effectively doubling the overall length of the experience, awarding it a score of 9/10:

"Sonic X Shadow Generations takes an already excellent game and spring jumps it to new heights at a blistering pace by doubling up the campaign length with creative level design, fantastic bosses, plenty of collectibles, and an appreciable graphical upgrade. While the brand-new Shadow content isn't necessarily long on its own, it adds a nice change of pace to the collection of all-time great Sonic stages Generations already contained, and there’s an exciting new story that’s filled in as you explore the overworld for collectibles, activities, and challenges. This bulked-up remaster soars far and above previous enhanced versions we've gotten in the Sonic franchise, and hopefully will be the gold standard Sega holds itself to when it decides to bring back other Sonic games from the past."

Game Rant's 9/10 verdict is similarly positive, with particular praise given to the game's overall presentation:

"Even in a post-Astro Bot world, Sonic X Shadow Generations serves as an epic reminder of how untouchable both Sonic and Sega can be when they're firing on all cylinders, and its treasure trove of content and top-notch presentation make it an easy recommendation, regardless of it not being a blemish-free experience."

LevelUp's review dips slightly to land at 8.2/10, but it states that the real star of the package is, of course, Shadow:

"Even though the new additions to Sonic Generations are very welcome, the real star of this package is Shadow. His levels, movements, story and the Overworld White Space are worthy of a character this important, and all the positive things this new campaign does can work perfectly in the next games of both him and Sonic."

We then move over to God Is A Geek's 8/10 review, which praises the nostalgic remaster and the enjoyable new 3D hub world:

"Sonic X Shadow Generations is a collection of two fantastic Sonic games, that are full of a whole lot of nostalgic content. Shadow’s new campaign is especially great, thanks to the blend of open world and awesome stages that made Sonic Frontiers so special. If you’re not a massive Sonic fan then this won’t be the game that convinces you to suddenly grab every bit of Sonic merch you can, but those of us who love these hedgehogs will have a blast with Sonic X Shadow Generations."

Press Start Australia dips down to 7/10, stating that while the Generations remaster is a great dose of 2D and 3D Sonic, the Shadow campaign almost feels like an afterthought:

"On its own merits, Sonic Generations does its best to bring the best of both Classic Sonic and Modern Sonic together in a fun and creative adventure that’s sure to please Sonic fans all around. However, it tries too hard to fit itself into the same mould while attempting to keep true to the 3D Shadow experience, ultimately falling short of the lofty heights it aims for. Die hard fans might enjoy, but more casual players may find themselves overwhelmed by the sense of speed."

And finally, GameSpot provides a score of 6/10, noting that the Generations remaster feels a tad dated at this point, while the Shadow campaign is largely geared toward veteran fans:

"Sonic X Shadow Generations is a weird package. On one hand, Sonic Generations is a remaster of a great game from 2011 that now feels like it's a little outdated. And on the other, Shadow Generations is the conclusion to a storyline that the franchise hasn't really cared about since 2006. As someone who specifically got into Sonic games during that early 2000 period, this collection feels like it speaks directly to me. But it also feels much like its protagonists--lost in a place out of time and desperate to return to fonder times. It's a nice enough trip down memory lane, but the trip features all the speed bumps you'd expect from games from that era."

And that's yer lot! We always strive to provide a glimpse at some of the more dissenting opinions from the reviews available, but by and large, Sonic X Shadow Generations is getting quite a lot of positive feedback so far.

As mentioned, we'll endeavour to get our own verdict live as soon as possible, so keep your fingers crossed that the Switch version is up to scratch.

