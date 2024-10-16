Sega has posted a short video via social media giving fans a tantalising look at an upcoming character skin available via the Sonic X Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition.

As previously revealed, the skin in question is Terios the Hedgehog – but who the heck is Terios? Dedicated fans will likely already know, but Terios is simply an early concept design for the character that would eventually become Shadow.

He resembles Sonic's overall design quite closely, but his spines droop down a lot more and he also boasts a sweet scar down the left side of this face. He's also a lot darker in colour, representing a moodier personality than what we're used to with Sonic.

There's still time to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS to get your hands on a piece of history with the Terios Skin, based on the original design of Shadow the Hedgehog, and play three days early on October 22nd! pic.twitter.com/BXc8xUenaP October 15, 2024

Terios has become somewhat of a fan favourite since his design was first showcased via some Sonic Adventure 2 concept art. As a result, fans have modded his design into the original Dreamcast game, while he's also shown up in other ROM hacks throughout the years.

His appearance in Sonic X Shadow Generations is the first instance Sega has officially embraced the design as an optional skin, but we're hopeful that maybe Terios will show up in a future project alongside both Sonic and Shadow.